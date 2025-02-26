FDA Accepts BLA for TLX250-CDx (Zircaix®) for Kidney Cancer Imaging, Grants Priority Review

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Nasdaq: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) for its breakthrough investigational kidney cancer PET1 imaging agent TLX250-CDx (Zircaix®2, 89Zr-DFO-girentuximab), granted a Priority Review and provided a PDUFA3 date of 27 August 2025, paving the way for a U.S. commercial launch in 2025.

If approved, TLX250-CDx will become the first commercially available imaging agent to accurately and non-invasively diagnose and characterize clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC), the most common and one of the most aggressive sub-types of kidney cancer. It works by specifically binding to carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX), a validated target protein expressed on 95% of ccRCC cells to produce images with high tumor-to-background ratio and high intra- and inter-reader consistency.

The BLA is based on Telix’s successful global Phase 3 ZIRCON4 study, which demonstrated a sensitivity of 86%, specificity of 87% and a positive predictive value (PPV) of 93% for ccRCC, including in very small, difficult-to-detect lesions5. The results of this study were published in The Lancet Oncology in September 2024, in a peer-reviewed manuscript by Professor Brian Shuch (University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA) and colleagues6. The paper outlines the critical unmet need for a new, non-invasive technique that can accurately detect and differentiate ccRCC from other renal masses in patients and concluded that TLX250-CDx meets this need and ‘has the potential to be practice changing.’

Kevin Richardson, Chief Executive Officer, Precision Medicine, said, “We are delighted that the FDA has accepted this BLA as it moves us one step closer to bringing our breakthrough product to patients. We are aiming to revolutionize the management of kidney cancer, just as PSMA-PET/CT7 scanning has changed the management of prostate cancer. By providing a more definitive clinical diagnosis for renal masses, we believe that Zircaix2 will help physicians make more timely and confident patient management decisions and more quickly provide patients with a clear understanding of their disease and treatment options. Building further on Telix’s successful urology franchise, we are preparing to bring this powerful precision medicine product to market in 20258.”

About TLX250-CDx

TLX250-CDx (Zircaix®2) is an investigational PET agent that is under development for the diagnosis and characterization of ccRCC. Telix’s pivotal Phase 3 ZIRCON trial evaluating TLX250-CDx in 300 patients, of whom 284 were evaluable, met all primary and secondary endpoints, including showing 86% sensitivity and 87% specificity and a 93% PPV for ccRCC across three independent radiology readers5. Telix believes this demonstrated the ability of TLX250-CDx to reliably detect the clear cell phenotype and provide an accurate, non-invasive method for diagnosing and characterizing ccRCC. Confidence intervals exceeded expectations amongst all three readers, showing evidence of high accuracy and consistency of interpretation.

As part of Telix’s commitment to access to medicine, the Company operates an expanded access program (EAP) in the U.S.9, named patient programs (NPPs) in Europe, and a special access scheme (SAS) in Australia to allow continued access to TLX250-CDx outside of a clinical trial, to patients for whom there are no comparable or satisfactory alternate options. TLX250-CDx has not received a marketing authorization in any jurisdiction and is for investigational use only.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. ARTMS, IsoTherapeutics, Lightpoint, Optimal Tracers and RLS are Telix Group companies. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: TLX).

Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and SEC filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

