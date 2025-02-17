SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fate Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 14, 2025

February 17, 2025 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference, including a fireside chat at 1:30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, including a company presentation at 11:50 AM ET on Monday, March 3, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts
  • Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Miami, Florida
  • Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat at 11:20 AM ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a first-in-class pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Using its proprietary iPSC product platform, the Company has established a leadership position in creating multiplexed-engineered master iPSC lines and in the manufacture and clinical development of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived cell products. The Company’s pipeline includes iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell product candidates, which are selectively designed, incorporate novel synthetic controls of cell function, and are intended to deliver multiple therapeutic mechanisms to patients. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Precision AQ
212.362.1200
christina.tartaglia@precisionaq.com

Southern California Events
Fate Therapeutics
