Fast Company Recognizes GeneDx as One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

GeneDx recognized for its innovative approach to accelerating genetic diagnosis and transforming the future of healthcare by ending the diagnostic odyssey

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, announced today they have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025, and recognized as the No. 2 in the Biotech category. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.





“Since its inception 25 years ago, GeneDx has been the pioneer in bringing to life the promise of the Human Genome Project, and it’s an honor to be recognized for our ability to innovate at scale. Ultimately, our mission is to improve healthcare with the earliest diagnosis of genetic disease, made possible by the interpretation at scale of an individual’s genome,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “At GeneDx, patients are at the core everything we do, from improving clinical outcomes to delivering better health economics. As we look to the future, our innovation will fuel a future of genome-informed healthcare for everyone, from birth and through all stages of life.”

As the driving force behind scaling precision medicine, GeneDx is revolutionizing whole genome sequencing (WGS) to deliver faster, more accurate diagnoses to patients. With industry-leading innovations, GeneDx has slashed WGS turnaround time to as little as 48 hours, ensuring that critical answers reach patients and their families with unprecedented speed.

GeneDx is also leading a transformative shift in newborn screening (NBS), redefining the standard of care through groundbreaking research from the GUARDIAN study —the largest of its kind to explore the power of genomic newborn screening (gNBS) in a diverse newborn population. While traditional NBS varies by state and relies on biomarker detection, it often fails to catch conditions that lack clear biomarkers, leaving too many children undiagnosed until symptoms appear. This outdated approach is fueling a pipeline of sick children into an already overburdened healthcare system—when a better solution exists. Today GeneDx has the capability to deploy gNBS at scale, screening newborns for over 450 actionable genetic conditions that are currently overlooked by standard tests. By identifying these conditions before symptoms arise, GeneDx is not only giving children a healthier start in life but also alleviating the financial and emotional burdens of delayed diagnoses. Every investment in GeneDx fuels transformation and innovation across genomic testing, bringing the promise of genomic insights to more patients, more efficiently, and at an unparalleled scale.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

