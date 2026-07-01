Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Grant of Options - July 1, 2026

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies, today announces that the Company's board has confirmed the grant of a total of 2,173,000 options over ordinary shares in the Company ("Options") under the Company's Share Option Plan 2026.

The Options have been allocated under the Share Option Plan 2026 and are exercisable after 1 June 2029, vesting 100%. The exercise price for Options allocated under the Share Option Plan is € 0.50 per share based on the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 4 May 2026 and € 0.53 for the recipients of options who are US nationals. The terms of the Share Option Plan 2026 are available on the Company's website.

The granted 2,173,000 Options entitle the option holders to subscribe for a total of 2,173,000 new ordinary shares in the Company, if exercised in full, and represent 0.95 % of the fully diluted ordinary share capital of the Company on the grant date.

Included in the number of Options granted are the following Options which were issued to directors and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Director Options granted Colin Bond 60,000 Christine Roth 60,000 George Golumbeski 60,000 Juho Jalkanen 220,000 Marie-Louise Fjällskog 60,000 Tuomo Pätsi 200,000 Total directors 660,000 Other PDMR Maija Hollmén 38,000 Vesa Karvonen 120,000 Jurriaan Dekkers 170,000 Petri Bono 170,000 Ralph Hughes 120,000 Kaisa Kyttä 100,000 Joab Wiliamson 100,000 Total other PDMRs 818,000 Total Company personnel 695,000

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland

(Media)

Kare Laukkanen

+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223

kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi FINN Partners, US

(Media)

Alyssa Paldo +1 847 791-8085

alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner +44 (0) 207 213 0880 Sisu Partners Oy

(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)

Juha Karttunen

Jukka Järvelä +358 (0)40 555 4727

+358 (0)50 553 8990

About BEXMAB



The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About Bexmarilimab



Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name a. Colin Bond

b. Christine Roth

c. George Golumbeski

d. Juho Jalkanen

e. Marie-Louise Fjällskog

f. Tuomo Pätsi

g. Maija Hollmén

h. Vesa Karvonen

i. Jurriaan Dekkers

j. Petri Bono

k. Ralph Hughes

l. Kaisa Kyttä

m. Joab Williamson 2 Reason for notification



a. Position/Status Person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy b. LEI 7437009H31TO1DC0EB42 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Options over new ordinary shares



ISIN: FI4000153309 b. Nature of the transaction Grant of options made under the Faron Share Option Plan 2026. The exercise price for Options allocated under the Share Option Plan is € 0.50 per share and € 0.53 for the recipients of options who are US nationals. c. Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) a. € 0.50

b. € 0.53

c. € 0.53

d. € 0.50

e. € 0.53

f. € 0.50

g. € 0.50

h. € 0.50

i. € 0.50

j. € 0.50

k. € 0.50

l. € 0.50

m. € 0.50

60,000

60,000

60,000

300,000

60,000

200,000

38,000

120,000

170,000

170,000

120,000

100,000

100,000 d. Aggregated information



- Aggregated Volume



- Price



Nil



e. Date of the transaction f. Place of the transaction Turku



SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire