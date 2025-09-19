Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Exercise of Options, Director Dealing and Issue of Equity

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that it has received notifications from option holders to exercise 2015D options over 111,000 ordinary shares in the Company at an exercise price of EUR 1.09 per share, raising gross proceeds of approximately EUR 120,990 under the Company's 2015 Option Plan (" New Ordinary Shares "). The terms and conditions of the 2015 Option Plan are available on the Company's website .

As part of the above exercise of 2015D options, Juho Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, has given notice to exercise options over 30,000 new ordinary shares and Yrjö Wichmann Chief Financial Officer, has given notice to exercise options over 30,000 new ordinary shares. Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director Holding prior to purchase Number of ordinary shares Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company Juho Jalkanen 1,112,015 30,000 1,142,015 1.01% Yrjö Wichmann 98,132 30,000 128,132 0.11%

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Applications will be made to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland (" First North" ) maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (" Nasdaq Helsinki ") and on AIM (" AIM "), the market of that name operated by London Stock Exchange plc (the " LSE "). Admission of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to occur on or around 10 October 2025 following issue and registration of the New Ordinary Shares on or around 9 October 2025 (" Registration "). The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares.

Following the issuance, the aggregate number of ordinary shares in issue in the Company remains will be 117,065,597. Shares held in treasury by the Company do not confer a right to dividends or other shareholder rights. Following the issuance, the Company will have 4,142,678 shares in treasury and therefore, the total number of voting rights in Faron will be 112,922,919 (the " Number of Shares and Votes "). This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify an interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Number of Shares and Votes of the Company.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Juho Jalkanen

Yrjö Wichmann

2 Reason for notification a. Position/Status Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

b. Initial notification/

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. b. LEI 7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification Code Options over ordinary shares



ISIN: FI4000153309 b. Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options

Purchase of ordinary shares

Price(s) per share (p) Volume(s) EUR 1.09

EUR 1.09

30,000

30,000





d. Aggregated information

Volume

Price



N/A

e. Date of the transaction 17 September 2025 f. Place of the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market

