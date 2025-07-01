SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director/PCA Dealing

July 1, 2025 | 
3 min read
TURKU, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 /

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Dr Juho Jalkanen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, acquired 22,127 ordinary shares in Faron at price of €2.26 per share on 27 June 2025. Following this purchase, Dr Jalkanen directly holds 1,112,015 ordinary shares in the Company, representing 0.99 per cent of the voting rights in the Company.

Additionally, Dr Juho Jalkanen acquired 2,000 ordinary shares in Faron at a price of 2.27 EUR per share on 27 June 2025 on behalf of his daughter.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Director/PCA

Holding prior to purchase

Number of ordinary shares

Resultant interest in ordinary shares in the Company

Resultant percentage of voting rights in the Company

Juho Jalkanen

1,089,888

22,127

1,112,015

0.99%

Evelina Jalkanen*

Nil

2,000

2,000

0,00%

*Individuals deemed as a PCA to Juho Jalkanen

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Riina Tuominen
Kare Laukkanen

+358 44 313 5005
riina.tuominen@irpartners.fi
+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

a) Juho Jalkanen
b) Eveliina Jalkanen

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

a) Chief Executive Officer
b) PCA

b.

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

b.

LEI

7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares


ISIN: FI4000153309

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

a) €2.26
b) €2.27

a) 22,127
b) 2,000



d.

Aggregated information
Volume
Price



Transaction details (a)
(1): Volume 22,217 Unit price: 2.26 EUR

Transaction details (b)
(1): Volume 2,000 Unit price: 2.27 EUR

e.

Date of the transaction

27/06/2025

f.

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Europe People
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Washington, D.C., USA- January 13, 2020: FDA Sign at its headquarters in Washington DC. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the USA.
FDA
FDA Names Psychedelic Proponent as CDER Deputy Director, Top Spot Remains Open
June 25, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3d illustration of a black dragon flying on an extraterrestrial world with mountains beneath.
Neuropsychiatric disorders
Draig Takes Flight With $140M Series A To Advance Neuropsych Drugs
June 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Mergers & acquisitions
Biopharma Deal Premiums Paint Picture of Cutthroat Negotiations
June 18, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: European flags flap in the wind outside
Opinion
US Uncertainty Creates Clinical Trial Leadership Opportunity for Europe
June 16, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Craig Koch