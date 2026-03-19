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Press Releases

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Director Dealing

March 19, 2026 | 
3 min read

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, announces today that Juho Jalkanen, CEO of the Company, subscribed 23,656 ordinary shares in Faron at price of EUR 0.5 per share on 17 March 2026, pursuant to the rights issue announced by the Company on 10 March 2026.

Additionally, Juho Jalkanen subscribed 4,860 ordinary shares in Faron at a price of EUR 0.5 per share on 17 March 2026 on behalf of persons closely associated.

Further details are set out in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

For more information, please contact:

IR Partners, Finland
(Media)
Kare Laukkanen



+358 50 553 9535 / +44 7 469 766 223
kare.laukkanen@irpartners.fi

FINN Partners, US
(Media)
Alyssa Paldo

+1 847 791-8085
alyssa.paldo@finnpartners.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Jamieson, Jo Turner

+44 (0) 207 213 0880

Sisu Partners Oy
(Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North)
Juha Karttunen
Jukka Järvelä

+358 (0)40 555 4727
+358 (0)50 553 8990

About bexmarilimab
Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Faron (AIM:FARN)(First North:FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab, a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated/persons subject to the notification requirement

a.

Name

Juho Jalkanen
Eveliina Jalkanen
Esko Jalkanen
Aaro Jalkanen
Enna Jalkanen
Heikki Jalkanen

2

Reason for notification

a.

Position/Status

CEO
PCA
PCA
PCA
PCA
PCA

b.

Initial notification/
Amendment

Initial Notification

c.

Reference number

148007/7/4

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

b.

LEI

7437009H31TO1DC0EB42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Share


ISIN: FI4000153309

b.

Nature of the transaction

Subscription

Price(s) per share (p)

Volume(s)

EUR 0.5
EUR 0.5
EUR 0.5
EUR 0.5
EUR 0.5
EUR 0.5

23,796
1,377
684
1,431
684
684



d.

Aggregated information
Volume
Price



Transaction details (a)
(1): Volume 23,796 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
(2): Volume 1,377 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
(1): Volume 684 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
(1): Volume 1,431 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
(1): Volume 684 Unit price: 0.5 EUR
(1): Volume 684 Unit price: 0.5 EUR

e.

Date of the transaction

17.3.2026 (outside a trading venue)

f.

Venue

Nasdaq First North Growth Market

SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals



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