Press Releases

Faraday Pharmaceuticals to Present at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 5, 2025 
SEATTLE, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) through the reduction of reperfusion injury, today announced that management will present and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, being held virtually, February 11-12, 2025.

Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Conference Date:February 11-12, 2025
Format:Company Presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Time:Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET

Please contact your Oppenheimer representative to request a one-on-one meeting with management.

About Faraday Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Faraday Pharmaceuticals® is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of heart failure by reducing myocardial damage in acute STEMI. The company was founded by Dr. Mark Roth of the Fred Hutch Cancer Center and is backed by an investor group led by ARCH Venture Partners and Polaris Partners. The company’s lead program, FDY-5301, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial and is designed to reduce ischemia-reperfusion injury in acute STEMI, a leading cause of death and a primary cause of the development of heart failure. The company is headquartered in Seattle. For more information, visit www.faradaypharma.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Brian Blackman
Chief Financial Officer
bblackman@faradaypharma.com

PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

Faraday Pharmaceuticals
