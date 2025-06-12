Fapon Biopharma to Showcase Differentiated Pipeline, Including Phase 1 Immunocytokine FP008, and Innovative Technology Platforms at BIO 2025

BOSTON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotech company innovating therapeutic antibodies and fusion proteins, is pleased to announce its participation in the BIO International Convention 2025 (BIO 2025), taking place June 16-19 in Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. The company will exhibit at Booth #1851, presenting its differentiated pipeline, including the flagship Phase 1 immunocytokine FP008, a portfolio of promising early-stage candidates for oncology and autoimmune diseases, and its suite of proprietary technology platforms, while actively seeking global partnerships.

FP008, Fapon Biopharma's lead asset, is a first-in-class immunocytokine currently in Phase 1 clinical trials, designed to address significant unmet needs in solid tumor patient refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. The company will also feature promising preclinical candidates targeting oncology (FP010, FP011, FPE021) and autoimmune diseases (FPE022, FPE024), highlighting its expanding research capabilities.

Fapon Biopharma will feature its proprietary and innovative technology platforms, engineered to overcome complex drug development challenges:

Bi/Tri-TCE Platform : Human-monkey cross-reactive TCR/CD3 nanobody, enabling the design of potent multi-specific antibodies for targeted cancer immunotherapy. FILTEN™ (IL-10M Fusion Protein Platform): Overcoming IL-10 limitations for broad applications in cancer and autoimmune diseases PROTiNb™ (Proteolysis Targeting Intra-Nanobody): A pioneering platform targeting previously "undruggable" intracellular targets, demonstrating a strong competitive edge. FIND™ Mammalian Cell Display Platform : Accelerating antibody discovery by combining mammalian cell expression with high-throughput screening.

"We are excited to connect with the global biopharma community at BIO 2025," said Vincent Huo, President of Fapon Biopharma. "We look forward to demonstrating the exciting progress of our internal pipeline and how our technology platforms can empower external partners to bring transformative therapy to patients faster."

Time: 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 17, 2025



Location: Room 153A, Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

To schedule a meeting in advance or during the conference, please contact our BD representatives, Max Wang (max.wang@fapon.com) and Liyan Gao (liyan.gao@fapon.com), or visit us at Booth #1851. Meetings can also be requested via the BIO partnering system.

About Fapon Biopharma (https://en.faponbiopharma.com/ )

Fapon Biopharma specializes in discovering and developing biologics for treating cancers, autoimmune diseases and other diseases where there are unmet medical needs. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we have built advanced drug discovery platforms, including an antibody discovery platform based on the globally leading mammalian cell display technology, a platform for generating IL-10M fusion proteins, and a platform for developing multispecific antibodies using Fibody and nanobodies. With a differentiated pipeline of leading drug candidates, we have established capabilities that cover the entire drug development process from drug discovery, preclinical research, Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) to early clinical development. Committed to innovation, we strive to deliver safer, more efficacious, affordable, and accessible biologics for everyone.

