SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fagron reports solid third quarter performance with 6.4% revenue growth and confirms full year outlook

October 9, 2025 | 
2 min read

Regulated information - inside information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 October 2025 – 7:00 AM CET

Fagron reports solid third quarter performance with 6.4% revenue growth and confirms full year outlook

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding today publishes its quarterly results for the period ending 30 September 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Q3 2025 organic growth at CER1 of 8.5% on a normalized basis2 and 5.7% including the GLP-1 impact
  • Revenue for the third quarter reached €228.2 million, up 6.4% and 10.3% at CER, reflecting resilient structural drivers, focused commercial execution and M&A momentum
  • FDA inspection at Wichita facility verified corrective actions with no repeat observations versus 2024 inspection; Also validated the previously announced capacity expansion that will generate additional revenue of c.$25 million
  • Competition clearance for Purifarma and Injeplast in Brazil
  • Continued M&A momentum with the signing of University Compounding Pharmacy (Compounding Services, North America); Eight acquisitions announced year to date
  • FY 2025 revenue outlook confirmed to €930 – €950 million and the Group continues to expect a slight increase in profitability year-on-year

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:
“I am proud of our third-quarter performance, which again demonstrates the resilience of our model as we see the diversification across regions, together with increasing agility, continue to support growth.

EMEA delivered broad-based progress across Brands, Essentials and Compounding Services. A mix of mature and growth markets responded well to our commercial focus, while operational excellence translated into better availability.

In Latin America we saw a continuation of the strong momentum, particularly in Brazil, where targeted commercial activity and product launches in Brands supported increased adoption. Essentials remained resilient.

North America remains our key growth engine. Capacity expansion is proceeding as planned, and the FDA follow-up inspection at Wichita verified the effectiveness of our corrective and preventive actions with no repeat observations.

We maintained momentum on M&A with the signing of University Compounding Pharmacy strengthening our health and wellness platform in the United States, and integrations across recent acquisitions are on track. Moreover, the antitrust clearance of Purifarma and Injeplast marks a significant milestone to broaden Fagron’s portfolio and capabilities in Brazil, supporting the Group’s ambition to build a scalable, high-quality platform aligned with our long-term growth objectives.

Looking ahead, we are confirming our revenue outlook for 2025 to €930 €950 million and continue to expect a slight improvement in profitability year on year. Our mid-term objectives remain unchanged.”

1 Constant exchange rate. 2 Adjusted for GLP-1 drug shortages

Attachment


Earnings Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Victoria Tower Houses of Parliament Westminster Bridge Night Stars London England. Built in the 1800s, House of Commons and House of Lords.
Government
How the UK’s ‘Credibility Challenge’ Hinders Attempts To Reverse Pharma’s Flight
October 1, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Image of padlock on U.S. flag
Job Trends
$100,000 H-1B Fee Leaves Biopharma Grappling With Impact
September 25, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of sea storm waves
Layoffs
Layoffs From Just 6 Pharmas Could Wipe Out Over 39,000 Jobs
September 18, 2025
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: AstraZeneca's manufacturing facility in Sweden
Europe
AstraZeneca Suspends $270M UK Commitment Months After Scrapping Vaccine Facility
September 15, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac