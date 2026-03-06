Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 March 2026 7AM CET

Fagron publishes its Annual Report 2025

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its Annual Report 2025, further to its earlier announcement of Fagron's annual financial results for the financial year 2025 on February 12, 2026.

The Annual Report is available on Fagron's website in both Dutch (official version, including the ESEF-tagged version) and English. It comprises the annual financial report relating to the consolidated financial statements, as well as the sustainability report, for the financial year 2025.

The Annual Report will be presented to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on May 11, 2026.

Financial calendar

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2026

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +34 670385795

ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 38 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV with head office located in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

