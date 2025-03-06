SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fagron publishes its annual report 2024

March 6, 2025 | 
1 min read

Regulated information – inside information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 March 2025 – 7AM CET

Fagron publishes its annual report 2024

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its annual report 2024. Discussion of the annual report and the approval of the financial statements will be put on the agenda of the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for 12 May 2025.

The annual report is available in the official Dutch version and in English translation on Fagron’s website.

Further information
Ignacio Artola
Global Investor Relations Leader
Tel. +34 670 385 795
ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

Attachment

Europe Earnings
