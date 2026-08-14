Faeth Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Team with Senior Leadership Appointments

Appointments reinforce technical operations and investor engagement as the company advances its clinical programs

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH) today announced the appointments of Deepak Tiwari as Senior Vice President, Technical Operations, and Matt Biegler as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, as the company prepares for upcoming PIKTOR clinical milestones.

Tiwari will lead Faeth’s technical operations organization, overseeing chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), and supply chain activities supporting the company’s PIKTOR clinical development program and potential future commercialization. Biegler will lead the company’s investor relations function and engagement with current and prospective investors.

“Expanding our leadership team is an important part of preparing Faeth for its next stage of development,” said Anand Parikh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Faeth Therapeutics. “Deepak brings extensive experience in CMC, manufacturing and supply chain across the biopharmaceutical industry, while Matt brings experience spanning biotechnology equity research, clinical development strategy and the capital markets. Their appointments add capabilities directly relevant to the continued development of PIKTOR and our engagement with the investment community.”

Tiwari brings approximately 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience spanning CMC, technical operations, manufacturing and supply chain. His background includes roles at Bayer, Baxter International, Agennix, Omthera (acquired by AstraZeneca), Particle Sciences (acquired by Lubrizol), and Sucampo Pharmaceuticals. He has also advised biopharmaceutical companies on CMC strategy and technical operations.

Biegler joins Faeth from Oppenheimer & Co., where he was a senior analyst covering emerging biotechnology companies. Before his Wall Street career, he spent more than five years in the healthcare industry, including in clinical research operations at Parexel International, with a focus on clinical trial design and strategy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from Boston University and a master’s degree in biotechnology from Columbia University.

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients through multi-node inhibition of critical oncogenic pathways. The Company’s lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational all-oral combination of serabelisib and sapanisertib in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Faeth was co-founded in 2019 by Anand Parikh and Oliver Maddocks, Ph.D., together with scientific founders Lewis Cantley, Ph.D., the discoverer of the PI3K pathway; Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., D.Phil.; Karen Vousden, Ph.D.; Scott Lowe, Ph.D.; and Greg Hannon, Ph.D. The Company intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.faeththerapeutics.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” “on track” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the company’s expectations regarding its pipeline and development plans and the potential development of PIKTOR. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Summary of Risk Factors” in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Biegler, SVP, Investor Relations

matt@faeththerapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

faeththerapeutics@consortpartners.com