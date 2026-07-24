Faeth Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 23, 2026

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH) today announced that the Compensation Committee of Faeth’s Board of Directors granted two new employees options to purchase an aggregate of 25,500 shares of the Company’s common stock in connection with their employment (collectively, the “Option Awards”). The Option Awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2026 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to the individuals entering employment with Faeth in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Option Awards, granted effective July 20, 2026, have an exercise price of $28.19 per share, equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The Option Awards will vest, with respect to 25% of the shares subject to each such award, on the first anniversary of the applicable employee’s start date, with the remaining shares vesting in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter, in each case subject to such employee’s continued service with Faeth through each such vesting date.

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients through multi-node inhibition of critical oncogenic pathways. The Company’s lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational all-oral combination of serabelisib and sapanisertib in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Faeth was co-founded in 2019 by Anand Parikh and Oliver Maddocks, Ph.D., together with scientific founders Lewis Cantley, Ph.D., the discoverer of the PI3K pathway; Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., D.Phil.; Karen Vousden, Ph.D.; Scott Lowe, Ph.D.; and Greg Hannon, Ph.D. The Company intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. For more information, please visit www.faeththerapeutics.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Biegler, SVP, Investor Relations

matt@faeththerapeutics.com

Stephanie Ascher, Precision AQ

stephanie.ascher@precisionaq.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

faeththerapeutics@consortpartners.com