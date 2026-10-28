Faeth Appoints Adam Schayowitz, Ph.D., MBA, Head of Research and Development at Zymeworks, to Board of Directors

Dr. Schayowitz brings nearly 20 years of oncology drug development experience, including development leadership roles at Pfizer Oncology and Tesaro

Dr. Schayowitz has led dozens of global development programs and led multiple registration programs through regulatory approval

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faeth Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FTH), a clinical-stage oncology company developing multi-node therapies for cancer patients, including its lead program PIKTOR, today announced the appointment of Adam Schayowitz, Ph.D., MBA, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Schayowitz is Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Zymeworks (Nasdaq: ZYME).

Dr. Schayowitz has nearly 20 years of experience in oncology drug development and has led dozens of global development programs, including multiple registration programs that resulted in regulatory approvals. He previously served as an Operating Partner at EcoR1 Capital. Before that, he held roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer Oncology, including development leadership roles across breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer and melanoma, most recently as Vice President, Head of Product Development Teams. At Tesaro, he led the development of Zejula (niraparib), and at Algeta he was a member of the Medical Affairs leadership team supporting the commercialization of Xofigo (radium-223).

“Adam brings experience in advancing oncology programs from early development through approval and commercialization, including in breast cancer, where we are evaluating PIKTOR in a Phase 1b/2 trial,” said Anand Parikh, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Faeth. “We welcome his perspective as Faeth advances PIKTOR in endometrial and breast cancer.”

“I am pleased to join the Faeth Board of Directors as the Company advances PIKTOR, an all-oral multi-node inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway,” said Dr. Schayowitz. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support its clinical development.”

Dr. Schayowitz holds a Ph.D. in Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, an MBA from Johns Hopkins University and a BA from Hamilton College.

About Faeth Therapeutics

Faeth Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTH) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on improving outcomes for cancer patients through multi-node inhibition of critical oncogenic pathways. The Company’s lead program is PIKTOR, an investigational all-oral combination of serabelisib and sapanisertib in development for endometrial and breast cancer. Faeth was co-founded in 2019 by Anand Parikh and Oliver Maddocks, Ph.D., together with scientific founders Lewis Cantley, Ph.D., the discoverer of the PI3K pathway; Siddhartha Mukherjee, M.D., D.Phil.; Karen Vousden, Ph.D.; Scott Lowe, Ph.D.; and Greg Hannon, Ph.D. For more information, please visit www.faeththerapeutics.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “potential,” “target,” “on track” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s expectations regarding its pipeline and development plans, including the Phase 2 trial of PIKTOR in advanced endometrial cancer and the Phase 1b/2 trial of PIKTOR in HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer; and the potential therapeutic benefits, tolerability profile and differentiation of PIKTOR.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to clinical development and the conduct, timing and results of clinical trials; the Company’s need for additional financing; its limited operating history and history of operating losses; risks related to the integration of Faeth; the Company’s ability to satisfy applicable Nasdaq listing requirements and to maintain the listing of its common stock; and the other risks and uncertainties described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Summary of Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 30, 2026, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026 and August 4, 2026, and its definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 27, 2026, as well as in the Company’s subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Biegler, SVP, Investor Relations

matt@faeththerapeutics.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

faeththerapeutics@consortpartners.com