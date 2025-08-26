EyePoint Announces Participation at Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that company management will participate at the following upcoming conferences:

Citi’s 2025 BioPharma Back to School Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Forum: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Forum: 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the presentations may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com.

About EyePoint

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™, is an innovative investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in next-generation bioerodible Durasert E™ technology. Supported by robust safety and efficacy data to date, DURAVYU is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 pivotal trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) with topline data anticipated in 2026. DURAVYU also completed a positive Phase 2 clinical trial in diabetic macular edema (DME) with Phase 3 pivotal planning underway. Despite current therapies, patients with wet AMD and DME still tend to lose vision in the long term and wet AMD is the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States.

The Company is committed to partnering with the retina community to improve patient lives while creating long-term value, with four approved drugs over three decades and tens of thousands of eyes treated with EyePoint innovation.

EyePoint is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, with a commercial manufacturing facility in Northbridge, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product candidate; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

