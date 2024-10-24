Eyenovia Announces Publication of Study Demonstrating Favorable Impact on the Ocular Surface of Medication Delivered with the Optejet®

Publication in the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics highlights the ability of the Optejet to achieve a therapeutic dose of medication with far less exposure to harmful preservatives

Additional presentation at the American Academy of Optometry summarizes a Phase 4 study of Mydcombi demonstrating that clinically relevant mydriasis can be achieved with a half-dose per eye

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), an ophthalmic technology company, today announced a publication in the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics as well as an upcoming presentation at the American Academy of Optometry’s “Academy 2024 Indianapolis” Annual Meeting.

Publication in the Journal of Ocular Pharmacology and Therapeutics

The peer-reviewed paper highlights the ability of Eyenovia’s proprietary Optejet dispenser to deliver a therapeutic dose of latanoprost with far less exposure to the preservative benzalkonium chloride (BAK) than traditional eye drops. BAK, in larger volumes, can cause unwanted side effects, including cytotoxicity, cytoplasmic shrinkage, and loss of cell-cell contact, and expression of chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 2 and interleukin-6 (markers of inflammation).

In contrast, this in-vitro study of latanoprost plus BAK delivered in the same amount by the Optejet dispenser (8 microliters) avoided the cytotoxicity associated with larger volumes found in eye drops and was similar to no treatment controls and BAK-free latanoprost drops.

“We have shown in prior studies the ability of the Optejet dispenser to achieve a therapeutic dose of medication with approximately 80% less volume and exposure to harmful preservatives than traditional eye drops,” stated Michael Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia. “The implication here is that preserved medications may not need to be reformulated to get many of the benefits of non-preserved products if delivered with the Optejet. We believe this creates potential opportunities for the Optejet to improve the administration of topical ocular therapeutics well beyond our own development pipeline.”

Presentation at the American Academy of Optometry’s “Academy 2024”

Eyenovia also announced today an upcoming presentation at the American Academy of Optometry’s “Academy 2024 Indianapolis,” which is being held November 6-9, in Indianapolis, IN.

The presentation details the results of an open-label Phase 4 study of 1% tropicamide and 2.5% phenylephrine ophthalmic metered spray, similar to Mydcombi, Eyenovia’s commercially available product for inducing mydriasis.

Twenty-nine subjects completed the study and administered one spray. Baseline pupil diameter (PD) for all eyes was 2.74±0.48 mm. Mean change in PD from baseline to 30 minutes was 3.69±1.25 mm. At 30 minutes post-dosing, mean PD was 6.42±1.25 mm, with 67% and 43% of eyes dilated to ≥ 6mm and 7mm, respectively. The majority of patients returned to functional vision (PD ≤ 5 mm) as early as 3.5 hours post-instillation, with 93% reaching that point by six hours. Safety outcomes were favorable, as only mild adverse events were reported (dry eye and mild instillation site pain) all of which resolved without intervention.

“We conducted this study to address questions from doctors about modulating dosing for patients who may benefit from a lower dose of tropicamide or phenylephrine,” stated Dr. Julie Whitcomb, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Eyenovia. “What we found in this study was that a half dose may also provide clinically relevant pupil dilation, was well-tolerated, and had a desirable shorter duration of effect.”

Presentation details:

Title: An Open Label, Phase 4 Study of the Safety and Efficacy of Fixed Combination Tropicamide 1% and Phenylephrine 2.5% Ophthalmic Spray (MydCombi®) Poster: #109, Exhibit Hall H Presenter: Dr. Josianne Manasse, OD, SUNY College of Optometry Date/time: Friday, November 8th, 1:00-3:00pm

For additional information on the Expo: https://aaopt.org/meetings/academy-2024-indianapolis/

