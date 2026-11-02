Eyconis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 2, 2026

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyconis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation, long-acting ophthalmic therapeutics, today announced that members of its management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biopharma Symposium

Date: November 4, 2026

Location: Virtual

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Date: November 10, 2026

Location: New York City

LifeSci Capital Conference

Date: November 16, 2026

Location: London

UBS Global Biopharma Conference

Date: November 17, 2026

Location: London

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: December 1, 2026

Location: New York City

Investors interested in meeting with Eyconis should contact their representative at the applicable conference host.

About Eyconis

Eyconis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is advancing next-generation, long-acting ophthalmic therapeutics. Through an exclusive worldwide license in ophthalmology from Ascendis Pharma, Eyconis is utilizing the commercially validated TransCon® technology platform to develop therapies that have the potential to reduce treatment burden, optimize disease control, and improve visual outcomes in people with serious eye disease. Eyconis’ lead program, EYC-0305, is being developed as a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, with potential applicability across other retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. EYC-0305 is currently being evaluated in OVERTURE, a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in treatment-naïve patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. Beyond EYC-0305, Eyconis is developing a broader pipeline of long-acting therapies across other ophthalmic indications with significant unmet need. For more information, visit www.eyconis.com.

Ascendis Pharma and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Chris Brinzey

ICR Healthcare

chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com

Media Contact

Ben Shannon

ICR Healthcare

ben.shannon@icrhealthcare.com