Experic and Flurry Powders Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Spray-Dried Inhalation and Nasal Drug Development

Collaboration combines Flurry’s leading spray drying innovation with Experic’s GMP manufacturing to accelerate next-generation inhaled and nasal therapeutics.

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in pharmaceutical powder handling, spray drying, and clinical manufacturing services, today announced a strategic collaboration with Flurry Powders, LLC (“Flurry”), a leader in the development of spray‑dried formulations for inhaled and nasal drug products. The partnership brings together complementary expertise to accelerate development of next‑generation therapies requiring advanced particle engineering.

Under the collaboration, Flurry will support Experic’s clients with specialized spray drying, formulation development, particle engineering, and analytical capabilities. A central advantage of the partnership is that Experic operates the only GMP spray dryer configured to Flurry’s proprietary PSD‑1 specifications, which have demonstrated 15–20% increases in lung dose relative to conventional PSD‑1 scale dryers. This unique relationship enables efficient process transfer from R&D to GMP manufacturing without compromising performance or risking extended timelines.

This collaboration unlocks significant opportunities for developing challenging molecules, including lipophilic, waxy, and poorly aqueous-soluble APIs, as well as sensitive biologics that can be stabilized as dry powders.

“Partnering with Flurry Powders expands the solutions we offer developers advancing inhaled and nasal therapies. By integrating spray-drying innovation with GMP manufacturing, we enable clients to reduce risk, accelerate timelines, and bring high-performing powder-based products into the clinic,” said Matthew Mollan, CEO of Experic.

“Experic’s spray-drying capabilities, aligned with our PSD-1 system, create a seamless bridge from R&D to clinical manufacturing. Together, we enable innovators to advance complex inhalation and nasal products with greater confidence and performance,” said Andreas Boeckl, Founder and CEO of Flurry Powders.

A Total Systems Approach to Inhaled and Nasal Product Development

This “total systems approach” enables seamless optimization of powder properties, device performance, and clinic-ready manufacturability, dramatically reducing risk during scale-up and regulatory submission. Together, Experic and Flurry provide a fully integrated, end-to-end development ecosystem that links:

Formulation & particle engineering

Spray-drying & solid-state optimization

Aerosol performance characterization

Device selection and engineering aligned to the target product profile (TPP)

Clinic-ready GMP and GMP‑aligned manufacturing and scale-up

About Experic

Experic is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company dedicated to revolutionizing pharmaceutical development, manufacturing, and clinical trial supply. Established in 2018, Experic offers a comprehensive suite of services, including process development, analytical and formulation development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and clinical packaging and logistics. Specializing in challenging powders and inhalation products, our expertise encompasses capsules, and low-dose dry powder inhalation therapies. Operating from our state-of-the-art, Class A cGMP facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, as well as our Clinical Supply Center facility in Kilbeggan, Ireland, we manage the global delivery of high-quality products, even for expedited projects. Our team of industry leaders brings decades of experience in pharmaceutical product development and clinical trial supplies, ensuring strategic vision and execution for every project.

For more information, please visit www.expericservices.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Flurry Powders

Flurry Powders specializes in formulation development and spray‑drying technologies for dry‑powder inhalation and nasal drug delivery. The company’s concentrated expertise spans formulation science, colloidal science, aerosol physics, materials science, process development, and medical‑device engineering—capabilities validated through multiple FDA‑approved and late‑stage inhalation products, including those leveraging porous PulmoSphere™ particle technology.

Flurry’s bespoke spray‑drying system delivers powders with superior aerosol performance and higher yields than conventional CDMO‑installed equipment. The company’s nimble, R&D‑driven operation integrates in‑house analytical testing to support rapid iteration within a GMP‑aligned development model, ensuring high data integrity, accelerated timelines, IND‑ready technical packages, and a seamless transition to full GMP manufacturing.

Learn more at www.flurrypowders.com

Experic

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wei Gao

Marketing Director

wgao@expericServices.com

Flurry Powders

For inquiries, please contact:

Andreas Boeckl

Managing Partner

andreas@flurrypowders.com