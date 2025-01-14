SUBSCRIBE
Experic

Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company, supports every phase of a product’s life cycle from conception to clinical and commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats. While being a specialized inhalation CDMO, we provide drug product development and manufacturing expertise across a variety of modalities from early phase development to clinical and commercial packaging and labeling. Leveraging our state-of-the-art cGMP facility, we manage clinical supply through global delivery of the highest quality products and services, even for expedited projects, while providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise, and customer service.

2 Clarke Drive Cranbury NJ 08512 US
Tel: (609) 537.4040
Visit website
Email Us
