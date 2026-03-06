Exousia Pro, Inc. Announces Strategic Elimination of Future Dilutive Issuance of 47 Million Shares, Progresses Toward Definitive Agreements for Telehealth Acquisitions

ORLANDO, Fla., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exousia Pro, Inc. (OTCPK: MAJI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader specializing in proprietary exosome-based delivery systems, is pleased to announce several pivotal corporate milestones aimed at enhancing shareholder value and expanding the company’s commercial footprint.

Major Capital Structure Optimization

Exousia Pro has successfully completed the cancellation of derivative securities convertible into 47 million shares of Common Stock. This substantial reduction was achieved through a strategic mediation and exchange agreement. In lieu of a prolonged legal dispute, the Company exchanged 2 million shares of LMMY for the cancellation of Series B Preferred shares (which were convertible into the 47 million common shares). As part of this transaction, Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. has entered into a formal lock-up and leak-out agreement regarding the LMMY shares, ensuring current and future market stability.

Telehealth Acquisition Momentum and Revenue Scaling

The Company is aggressively moving forward with Definitive Agreements to acquire three telehealth entities previously under Letter of Intent (LOI). Recent due diligence reveals exceptional growth:

Revenue Growth: One target entity has scaled monthly revenue from $80,000 to $135,000 since December.

One target entity has scaled monthly revenue from since December. Strategic Partnership: Beginning in April, this entity will serve as the exclusive supplier for 1,900 clinics. With an anticipated volume of 2,000 prescriptions per day at a rate of $4.00 per script, the Company anticipates a transformative impact on its consolidated revenue.

Commitment to Shareholder Value: Reg A & Buyback Program

Exousia Pro is currently utilizing a Regulation A offering to raise targeted capital for product launches and final testing. Management remains steadfast in its pledge to maintain a lean share structure. Upon reaching the funding goal of $200,000–$300,000, the Company intends to move to leverage its LMMY holdings and internal cash flow to fund a Share Buyback Program, thereby serving to neutralize any dilution resulting from the current offering.

Corporate Rebranding: Nextel Medical Corp.

Reflecting a new era of growth and a distinct market identity, the Company has filed for a name change with the State of Florida. The Company will transition from Exousia Pro, Inc. to Nextel Medical Corp. Shareholders may track the progress of this filing at www.sunbiz.org.

Litigation Update and Mediation

A mediation session is scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026, at the request of the defendants. Management enters this session with a position of strength, seeking the full cancellation of additional restricted shares and further concessions to protect the float.

Executive Commentary

"This cancellation of 47 million shares is a landmark win for our shareholders, effectively removing a massive block of potential dilution and future distributions," said Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, Inc. "We are equally energized by the rapid scaling of our telehealth targets. The projected revenue from these acquisitions will provide a substantial boost to our balance sheet. Furthermore, our rebranding to Nextel Medical Corp. solidifies our unique identity in the biotech space. I look forward to providing live updates from our mediation on March 13th as we continue to advocate for the best interests of our investors."

About Exousia Pro, Inc. Exousia Pro, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of exosome research, focused on developing next-generation delivery systems for therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Through its expanding telehealth division, the Company aims to bridge the gap between clinical innovation and patient access.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing of definitive agreements and the expected benefits of acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

