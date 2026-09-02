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Press Releases

Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

– Presentations to be webcast on www.exelixis.com

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that company management will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in September:



  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 8 in Boston.
  • Citi 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 8:40 a.m. ET / 5:40 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 9 in New York City.
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, September 15 in New York City.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading. Replays will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by drug discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules and biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our pipeline of franchise molecules, including our novel oral kinase inhibitor zanzalintinib, and to extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks of Exelixis, Inc.


Contacts

Investors Contact:
Andrew Peters
SVP, Strategy & Investor Relations
Exelixis, Inc.
650-837-7248
apeters@exelixis.com

Media Contact:
Hal Mackins
For Exelixis, Inc.
415-994-0040
hal@torchcomllc.com

Northern California Events
Exelixis, Inc.
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