Press Releases

Exagen Inc. to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

KeyBank Capital Markets Healthcare Forum - Virtual

Date: March 17, 2026

Participation: Investor meetings and fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. ET

Roth Capital Conference – Laguna Niguel, CA

Date: March 23, 2026

Participation: Investor meetings

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow Exagen on LinkedIn.

Investors:
Tina Jacobsen, CFA
IR@exagen.com


