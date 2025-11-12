SUBSCRIBE
Exagen Inc. to Participate in Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences

November 11, 2025 
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 18, 2025

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

Date: November 20, 2025

Location: Westin NY Grand Central - 212 E 42nd Street New York, NY 10017

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow Exagen on LinkedIn.

Exagen Inc.
Ryan Douglas
IR@exagen.com
760.560.1525


