Press Releases

Exact Sciences Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

October 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the company plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 5, 2024. Following the release, company management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and business progress.


Third quarter 2024 webcast & conference call details

Date:

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Time:

5 p.m. ET

Webcast:

The live webcast can be accessed at www.exactsciences.com

Telephone:

Domestic callers, dial 888-330-2384

International callers, dial +1 240-789-2701

Access code for both domestic and international callers: 4437608

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.exactsciences.com. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

About Exact Sciences Corp.
A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Erik Holznecht
Exact Sciences Corp.
investorrelations@exactsciences.com
608-800-6605

Wisconsin Earnings Diagnostics
