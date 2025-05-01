Exact Sciences Announces First-Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter highlights

Delivered total first quarter revenue of $707 million, an increase of 11% on a reported and core revenue basis, including Screening revenue of $540 million and Precision Oncology revenue of $167 million

Raised full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance midpoints by $40 million and $15 million, respectively

Launched the Cologuard Plus™ test, the company's next-generation colon cancer screening test

Presented data in the Journal of Surgical Oncology demonstrating the clinical strength of the Oncodetect™ test, the company’s molecular residual disease (“MRD”) and recurrence monitoring test

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that the Company generated revenue of $707 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $638 million for the same period of 2024.

“Our strong first quarter results pave the way for 2025 to mark our most transformative year yet,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO. “The Exact Sciences team just launched two innovative tests: Cologuard Plus, our next-generation colon cancer screening test, and Oncodetect, our molecular residual disease test. These additions expand our portfolio and move us closer to our goal of helping to eradicate cancer by preventing it, detecting it earlier, and guiding personalized treatment. With growing momentum in our commercial organization and improved profitability, we raised our full-year outlook and continue to build a foundation for sustained, long-term growth.”

First-quarter 2025 financial results

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, as compared to the same period of 2024 (where applicable):

Total revenue was $707 million, an increase of 11% on a reported and core revenue basis

Screening revenue was $540 million, an increase of 14%

Precision Oncology revenue was $167 million, an increase of 2%, or 4% on a core revenue basis

Gross margin was 71%, and adjusted gross margin was 74%, an increase of nearly 50 basis points

Net loss was $101 million, or $0.54 per share, an improvement of $9 million and $0.06 per share, respectively

Adjusted EBITDA was $63 million, an increase of $24 million or 61%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 9%, an increase of 280 basis points

Operating cash flow was $31 million and free cash flow was break-even, increases of $113 million and $120 million, respectively

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $786 million at the end of the quarter

Screening primarily includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard tests and PreventionGenetics. Precision Oncology includes laboratory service revenue from global Oncotype DX® and therapy selection tests.

Platform and pipeline advancements

In the first quarter, Exact Sciences launched the Cologuard Plus test, the company’s next-generation colon cancer screening test. The Cologuard Plus test detects cancers and precancerous polyps with even greater sensitivity than the Cologuard test while reducing false positives by nearly 40 percent. This advancement enhances the Company’s screening capabilities and reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality, non-invasive options for patients. The Company launched the Cologuard Plus test with Medicare coverage and secured HEDIS guideline inclusion in March 2025.

In April, Exact Sciences launched the Oncodetect test, its molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring test. Oncodetect identifies residual disease up to two years earlier than imaging, the current standard of care. The Company expects to obtain Medicare reimbursement in colon cancer in the second quarter of 2025.

Exact Sciences is on track for the launch of CancerguardTM EX, a laboratory-developed multi-cancer screening test, in the second half of 2025. Additionally, Exact Sciences is on track to share results from the pivotal BLUE-C study supporting its colon cancer blood test in mid-summer of 2025. The Company will bring both tests to patients through its large commercial organization and unique ExactNexusTM technology platform.

2025 outlook

The Company has updated its full-year 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance:

Prior guidance May 1 update Change at midpoint Y/Y growth rate Total revenue $3.025 - $3.085 billion $3.070 - $3.120 billion $40.0 million 12% Screening $2.350 - $2.390 billion $2.390 - $2.425 billion $37.5 million 14% Precision Oncology $675 - $695 million $680 - $695 million $2.5 million 5% Adjusted EBITDA $410 - $440 million $425 - $455 million $15.0 million 36%

First-quarter 2025 conference call & webcast

Company management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET to discuss first-quarter 2025 results. The webcast will be available at exactsciences.com. Domestic callers should dial 888-330-2384 and international callers should dial +1-240-789-2701. The access code for both domestic and international callers is 4437608. A replay of the webcast will be available at exactsciences.com. The webcast, conference call, and replay are open to all interested parties.

Non-GAAP disclosure

In addition to the Company's financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP measures that it determines to be useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. The Company presents the following non-GAAP measures:

Core revenue — Core revenue is calculated to adjust for recent acquisitions and divestitures and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Revenue from recent acquisitions is adjusted for the 12 months following acquisition when the periods are not comparable. To exclude the impact of change in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior period under comparison, the Company converts the current period non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue using the prior year comparative period exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin — The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted for interest expense, income tax expense or benefit, depreciation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, investment income or loss, and certain other items which include significant non-cash items and other charges or benefits resulting from transactions or events that are highly variable, significant in size, and that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing or future business operations. These items are discussed in more detail below in the tables captioned “U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation”. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted loss from operations, adjusted net loss before tax, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted net loss, and adjusted earnings per share — The Company refers to various “adjusted” amounts or measures on an “adjusted” basis, which exclude the impact of amortization of intangible assets and certain charges or benefits resulting from transactions or events that are highly variable, significant in size, and that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing or future business operations. These items are described in more detail below in the tables captioned “U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation”. The Company also presents certain of these adjusted measures as a percentage of revenue including adjusted gross margin.

Free cash flow — The Company defines free cash flow as net cash used in or provided by operating activities, reduced by purchases of property, plant and equipment. Management uses free cash flow as a liquidity measure.

Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides supplemental information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operating results and trends. Non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability of the Company's operating results across reporting periods. Management uses this non-GAAP financial information to establish budgets, manage the Company's business, and set incentive and compensation arrangements. Free cash flow provides useful information to management and investors since it measures our ability to generate cash from business operations. Non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental information purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets although such measures include the revenue associated with the acquisitions. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA and other adjusted operating result metrics exclude a number of expense items that are included in net loss. As a result, positive adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, or adjusted earnings per share may be achieved while a significant net loss persists. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables captioned “U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.” The Company presents certain forward-looking statements about the Company's future financial performance that include non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures include adjustments like stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs including gains and losses on contingent consideration, and other significant charges or gains that are difficult to predict for future periods because the nature of the adjustments pertain to events that have not yet occurred. Additionally, management does not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use. Information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP measures is therefore not available without unreasonable effort and is not provided. The occurrence, timing, and amount of any of the items excluded from GAAP to calculate non-GAAP could significantly impact the Company's GAAP results.

About the Cologuard® and Cologuard Plus™ tests:

Developed in collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the Cologuard and Cologuard Plus tests are non-invasive colorectal cancer (CRC) screening options for the 110 million U.S. adults ages 45 or older who are at average risk for the disease.

The Cologuard test revolutionized CRC screening by detecting specific DNA markers and blood associated with cancer and precancer in stool, allowing patients to use the test at home without special preparation or time off. It is covered by Medicare and included in national screening guidelines from both the American Cancer Society (2018) and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2021). Since its launch in 2014, the Cologuard test has been used to screen for CRC 19 million times.

Building on this success, the FDA-approved Cologuard Plus test raises the performance bar even further and features novel biomarkers, improved laboratory processes, and enhanced sample stability. The Cologuard Plus test is expected to reduce false positives by nearly 40%, to help minimize unnecessary follow-up colonoscopies. Both tests demonstrate Exact Sciences’ commitment to improving CRC screening access and outcomes. Exact Sciences launched the Cologuard Plus test with Medicare coverage and guideline inclusion in the first quarter of 2025.

About the Oncodetect™ test

Molecular residual disease refers to the presence of tumor-specific DNA in the body. These fragments of genetic information, known as circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), are shed into the bloodstream by tumors, and their presence may indicate that cancer is present. Exact Sciences’ MRD offering leverages our in-house capabilities in whole exome sequencing to offer a tumor-informed MRD test for a personalized approach to detecting and monitoring residual cancer in patients with solid tumors. By identifying somatic genomic alterations in tumor DNA and detecting a subset in ctDNA from blood, the Oncodetect test enables the detection of ctDNA before, during, and after treatment. This critical information can guide therapy decisions and monitor for cancer recurrence.

About the Cancerguard™ test

The Cancerguard test, currently in development, is designed to detect multiple cancers in their earliest stages from a single blood draw. Building upon decades of research, Exact Sciences intends to harness the additive sensitivity of multiple biomarker classes to detect more cancers in earlier stages. The Cancerguard test will utilize a streamlined and standardized imaging-based diagnostic pathway, which may result in fewer follow-up procedures. The test is being developed to provide high specificity to help minimize false positives while detecting multiple cancers, including those with the biggest toll on human health. These features describe current development goals. The Cancerguard test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other national regulatory authority. To learn more, visit http://www.exactsciences.com/cancerguard.

About Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio

Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio delivers actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis. In breast cancer, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test is the only test shown to predict the likelihood of chemotherapy benefit as well as recurrence in invasive breast cancer. The Oncotype DX test is recognized as the standard of care and is included in all major breast cancer treatment guidelines. The OncoExTra® test applies comprehensive tumor profiling, utilizing whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing, to aid in therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer. With an extensive panel of approximately 20,000 genes and 169 introns, the OncoExTra test is one of the most comprehensive genomic (DNA) and transcriptomic (RNA) panels available today. Exact Sciences enables patients to take a more active role in their cancer care and makes it easy for providers to order tests, interpret results, and personalize medicine, by applying real-world evidence and guideline recommendations. To learn more, visit precisiononcology.exactsciences.com.

About PreventionGenetics

Founded in 2004 and located in Marshfield, Wisconsin, PreventionGenetics is a CLIA and ISO 15189:2012 accredited laboratory. PreventionGenetics delivers clinical genetic testing of the highest quality at fair prices with exemplary service to people around the world. PreventionGenetics has 25 PhD geneticists on staff and provides tests for nearly all clinically relevant genes including the powerful and comprehensive germline whole genome sequencing test, PGnome® and whole exome sequencing test, PGxome®. PreventionGenetics was acquired by Exact Sciences in December 2021.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard and Oncotype DX tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; expectations for development or launching of new or improved products and services and their impact on patients; insurance reimbursement potential; our strategies, commercialization efforts, positioning, competition, resources, capabilities and expectations for future events or performance; and the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, including estimated synergies and other financial impacts.

Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new products and services and assess potential market opportunities; our ability to successfully and profitably market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by patients and healthcare providers; our reliance upon certain suppliers; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; approval and maintenance of adequate reimbursement rates for our products and services within and outside of the U.S.; the amount and nature of competition for our products and services; the effects of any judicial, executive or legislative action affecting us or the healthcare system; changes in government policies, laws, regulations, and staffing; recommendations, guidelines and quality metrics issued by various organizations regarding cancer screening or our products and services; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, licensing, and supplier arrangements; the results of our validation studies and clinical trials, including the risks that the results of future studies and trials may differ materially from the results of previously completed studies and trials; our ability to manage an international business and our expectations regarding our international expansion and opportunities; the potential effects of changing macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical conflict; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from our business acquisitions will not be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; the outcome of any potential litigation or legal proceeding; and our ability to raise the capital necessary to support our operations or meet our payment obligations under our indebtedness. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other important risks and uncertainties are described in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION Selected Unaudited Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) ​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2025 2024 Revenue $ 706,785 $ 637,524 Cost of sales 206,238 191,201 Gross profit 500,547 446,323 Operating expenses Research and development 105,310 110,869 Sales and marketing 264,310 217,780 General and administrative 220,686 219,652 Impairment of long-lived and indefinite-lived assets 6,251 4,446 Total operating expenses 596,557 552,747 Other operating loss — (268 ) Loss from operations (96,010 ) (106,692 ) Other income (expense) Investment income, net 4,997 6,213 Interest expense (9,978 ) (7,943 ) Total other income (expense) (4,981 ) (1,730 ) Net loss before tax (100,991 ) (108,422 ) Income tax expense (224 ) (1,806 ) Net loss $ (101,215 ) $ (110,228 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted 186,813 182,350

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION Selected Unaudited Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 347,127 $ 600,889 Marketable securities 439,048 437,137 Accounts receivable, net 279,800 248,968 Inventory 176,574 162,383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 127,792 122,046 Property, plant and equipment, net 697,907 693,673 Operating lease right-of-use assets 126,659 116,952 Goodwill 2,367,111 2,366,676 Intangible assets, net 988,873 1,009,693 Other long-term assets, net 160,182 169,722 Total assets $ 5,711,073 $ 5,928,139 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Convertible notes, net, current portion $ — $ 249,153 Current liabilities 502,465 483,034 Convertible notes, net, less current portion 2,322,574 2,321,067 Other long-term liabilities 320,225 315,503 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 168,902 157,133 Total stockholders’ equity 2,396,907 2,402,249 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,711,073 $ 5,928,139

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Core Revenue (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) GAAP Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 % Change Screening $ 540,007 $ 474,798 14 % Precision Oncology 166,778 162,726 2 % Total $ 706,785 $ 637,524 11 % Non-GAAP Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (1) 2024 (1) % Change Foreign Currency Impact (2) Core Revenue (3) % Change (3) Screening $ 540,007 $ 474,798 14 % $ — $ 540,007 14 % Precision Oncology 166,778 160,659 4 % 540 167,318 4 % Total $ 706,785 $ 635,457 11 % $ 540 $ 707,325 11 %

________________ (1) Excludes revenue from the divested Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test. (2) Foreign currency impact is calculating the change in current period non-U.S. dollar denominated revenue using the prior year comparative period exchange rates. (3) Excludes revenue from the divested Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss $ (101,215 ) $ (110,228 ) Interest expense 9,978 7,943 Income tax expense 224 1,806 Investment income (4,997 ) (6,213 ) Depreciation and amortization 54,061 53,943 Stock-based compensation (1) 65,880 73,538 Acquisition and integration costs (2) 8,287 10,765 Impairment of long-lived and indefinite-lived assets (3) 6,251 4,446 Loss on sale of asset (4) — 268 Restructuring and business transformation (5) 24,788 2,936 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,257 $ 39,204 Adjusted EBITDA margin 9 % 6 %

________________ Refer below the Reconciliations of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures section for endnote descriptions.

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Gross Profit Research & Development Expenses Sales & Marketing Expenses General & Administrative Expenses Loss from Operations Net Loss Before Tax Income Tax Benefit (Expense) Net Loss Net Loss Per Share Reported $ 500,547 $ 105,310 $ 264,310 $ 220,686 $ (96,010 ) $ (100,991 ) $ (224 ) $ (101,215 ) $ (0.54 ) Reported percent of revenue 71 % 15 % 37 % 31 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,768 (1,383 ) (1,924 ) (26 ) 24,101 24,101 (1,070 ) 23,031 0.12 Acquisition and integration costs (2) — — — (8,287 ) 8,287 8,287 (20 ) 8,267 0.04 Impairment of long-lived and indefinite-lived assets (3) — — — — 6,251 6,251 — 6,251 0.03 Restructuring and business transformation (5) 342 (428 ) (5,931 ) (18,087 ) 24,788 24,788 (61 ) 24,727 0.13 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 521,657 $ 103,499 $ 256,455 $ 194,286 $ (32,583 ) $ (37,564 ) $ (1,375 ) $ (38,939 ) $ (0.21 ) Adjusted percent of revenue (non-GAAP) 74 % 15 % 36 % 27 %

