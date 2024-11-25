Exact Sciences Advances Breast Cancer Care with the Oncotype DX® test and Genomic Profiling Research at SABCS 2024

New data supports the value of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test in guiding treatment decisions, improving outcomes, and managing costs for breast cancer patients globally

“Exact Sciences is committed to improving breast cancer care by providing actionable insights that support informed treatment decisions and help achieve the best outcomes for patients across all backgrounds,” said Dr. Rick Baehner, Chief Medical Officer, Precision Oncology at Exact Sciences. “For 20 years, the Oncotype DX test has led the way in personalized treatment planning, and the new findings presented at SABCS reinforce its trusted role among clinicians, research institutions, and patients alike. With the addition of our OncoExTra® test and our anticipated molecular residual disease monitoring test, we’re equipping clinicians with innovative solutions to support patient needs throughout every stage of cancer care.”

In collaboration with leading breast cancer experts and research groups, Exact Sciences will share data highlighting how the Oncotype DX test helps guide effective chemotherapy use in everyday practice and clinical trials. New findings from Japan will show how the test supports decision making in breast cancer treatment and can help manage costs. Additionally, retrospective findings reveal African American women are more likely to have higher Recurrence Score® results than non-Hispanic White women, with similar survival outcomes. These insights emphasize how the Oncotype DX test can support more equitable breast cancer care across diverse populations and the need for further research to better understand factors behind racial disparities that currently exist.

Data presentations across Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio include:

Title: (Neo)adjuvant nab-PAC weekly vs sb-PAC q2w, followed by EC q2w, in genomically or clinically high-risk HR+/HER- early breast cancer according to ET-response: Final survival results from the WSG ADAPT-HR+/HER2- chemotherapy-trial

Session: Late breaking oral presentation GS3-04. Friday, December 13, 9:00-11:45 AM CST; General Session 3, Hall 1

Title: Correlation between the Oncotype DX Recurrence Score® categories and progression-free survival of patients with primary metastatic estrogen-receptor positive and HER2-negative breast cancer

Session: Poster P4-12-01. Thursday, December 12, 5:30-7:00 PM CST; Poster Session 4, Halls 2 and 3

Title: The Oncotype DX® test to guide adjuvant chemotherapy treatment decisions for early node-negative HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients in Japan: a cost-effectiveness analysis

Session: Poster P4-11-07. December 12, 5:30-7:00 PM CST; Poster Session 4, Halls 2 and 3

Title: Comparative analysis of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® assay for neoadjuvant letrozole/abemaciclib versus chemotherapy in Stage II-III, Ki67≥20%, HR+/HER2- breast cancer: insights from the GEICAM/CARABELA trial

Session: Poster P1-09-12. Wednesday, December 11, 12:30-2:00 PM CST; Poster Session 1, Halls 2 and 3

Title: Genomic risk score distribution and outcomes of patients with early-stage breast cancer diagnosed during pregnancy

Session: Poster P1-03-30. Wednesday, December 11, 12:30-2:00 PM CST; Poster Session 1, Halls 2 and 3

Title: Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® distribution and prognostic value according to prior pregnancy status in young women with breast cancer

Session: Poster P1-01-23. Wednesday, December 11, 12:30 – 2:00 PM CST; Poster Session 1, Halls 2 and 3

Title: Oncotype DX assay association with breast cancer outcomes in different racial and ethnic groups: a retrospective analysis

Session: Poster P2-07-06. Wednesday, December 11, 5:30-7:00 PM CST; Poster Session 2, Halls 2 and 3

Title: Actionable gene alterations affecting the PI3K/AKT and MAPK signaling pathways in breast cancer

Session: Poster P4-03-25. Thursday, December 12, 5:30-7:00 PM CST; Poster Session 4, Halls 2 and 3

Title: Molecular landscape of breast cancer in pre- and postmenopausal women

Session: Poster P3-03-30. Thursday, December 12, 12:00-2:00 PM CST; Poster Session 3, Section Row 3 & Poster 30

Title: Economic analysis of germline genetic testing to assess for hereditary breast cancer: a systematic review

Session: Poster P4-04-14. Thursday, December 12, 5:30-7:00 PM CST; Poster Session 4, Halls 2 and 3

About Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio

Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio delivers actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis. In breast cancer, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test is the only test shown to predict the likelihood of chemotherapy benefit as well as recurrence in invasive breast cancer. The Oncotype DX test is recognized as the standard of care and is included in all major breast cancer treatment guidelines. The OncoExTra test applies comprehensive tumor profiling, utilizing whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing, to aid in therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer. With an extensive panel of approximately 20,000 genes and 169 introns, the OncoExTra test is one of the most comprehensive genomic (DNA) and transcriptomic (RNA) panels available today. The Riskguard® hereditary cancer test provides an individualized patient report that includes gene-specific and familial risks using a simple blood or saliva sample for 10 common cancers: colorectal, breast, prostate, skin, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, gastric, kidney, and endocrine. Exact Sciences enables patients to take a more active role in their cancer care and makes it easy for providers to order tests, interpret results, and personalize medicine.

To learn more, visit precisiononcology.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

