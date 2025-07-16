Evox Therapeutics Expands Scientific Advisory Board

Additional world-leading expertise stands to further accelerate the Company’s pipeline programs targeting rare neurodegenerative diseases

OXFORD, United Kingdom, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd (“Evox” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for rare, genetically driven neurodegenerative diseases using a next-generation gene editing modality, today announced the appointment of three world-class scientists to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). These appointments come as Evox advances a focused pipeline of transformative gene editing therapies targeting the MSH3 gene for the treatment of Huntington’s disease and other trinucleotide repeat disorders and the ATXN2 gene for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia type 2 (SCA2).

The new SAB members will help guide Evox’s strategic and scientific direction, joining world-renowned experts such as the Evox co-founders Professor Matthew Wood of the University of Oxford and Professor Samir El Andaloussi of the Karolinska Institutet, as well as Professor Robert Langer of MIT, who has provided the Company with advice related to drug delivery to the central nervous system for several years.

New SAB Members:

Michael Benatar, MBChB, MS, DPhil

Professor of Neurology and the Walter Bradley Chair in ALS Research at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. A trailblazer in pre-symptomatic ALS research, Professor Benatar has led international consortia to discover early biomarkers and develop preventative strategies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.



Professor of Neurology at University College London, Director of the UCL Huntington’s Disease Centre, and Group Leader at the UK Dementia Research Institute. Professor Tabrizi spearheaded the first-in-human gene-lowering trials for Huntington’s disease, identifying key biomarkers and translational pathways for neurodegeneration.



Professor of Molecular Therapeutics at the University of California, Berkeley, and Director at the Innovative Genomics Institute. A pioneer in genome editing, Professor Urnov co-developed foundational CRISPR/Cas tools and, as a co-founder of the CRISPR Cures centre, helped shepherd the development of a bespoke CRISPR base-editing therapy for “Baby KJ”, the first-ever personalized in vivo gene editing treatment.



Per Lundin, PhD, MBA, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Evox Therapeutics, said:

“I am thrilled to welcome Professors Benatar, Tabrizi and Urnov to our SAB. They are all leaders in their respective fields, and their collective expertise in genome editing and neurodegenerative disease will be instrumental as we continue the rapid advancement of our pipeline programs.”

About Evox Therapeutics

By advancing a pipeline of next-generation gene editing assets, Evox’s mission is to revolutionise the treatment of rare neurodegenerative diseases. Backed by leading investors and with an unrivalled intellectual property estate, the Company’s pipeline programs target the MSH3 gene for the treatment of Huntington’s disease and other trinucleotide repeat disorders and the ATXN2 gene for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia type 2 (SCA2).

