Evotec SE Reports 9M 2025 Results: Continued Strong Execution on Strategic Priorities

Group revenues of € 535.1 m ((7.1)%); Discovery & Preclinical Development segment ("D&PD", (12.3)%) still sees soft demand;Just - Evotec Biologics ("JEB"; +11.3%) above-expectation; further accelerating growth on non-Sandoz / non-DOD business

Strong scientific advancements of co-developed asset pipeline: Expecting up to four molecules in clinical phase II in next six to nine months

Signing of landmark industry transaction with Sandoz on 04 November, resulting in payments potentially over US$ 650 m plus royalties on portfolio of up to 10 biosimilar molecules

2025 guidance and 2028 outlook confirmed

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, SDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced its business update for 9M 2025, illustrating the ongoing systematic execution of its strategy. In the D&PD segment, the market for early drug discovery services remained soft, while strategic partnerships are on track and Evotec records strong progress in its partnered asset pipeline. JEB continues its strong momentum and reports further accelerating growth in the non-Sandoz / non-DoD business.

After the end of the period, Evotec signed a > US$ 650 m landmark transaction with Sandoz AG (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY) on 04 November. According to the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will acquire 100% of Just - Evotec Biologics EU in Toulouse plus an indefinite technology license to Evotec's continuous manufacturing platform technology for a payment of approximately US$ 350 m in cash. The agreement includes additional license fees and development revenues including success-based milestones, adding up to more than US$ 300 m in the coming years, replacing existing contractual commitments. In the future, Evotec expects to benefit from royalties on a portfolio of up to ten biosimilars in technical and early development, targeting a net-originator sales market of more than US$ 90 bn.

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec:

"Evotec remains firmly on track in delivering against its strategic objectives, demonstrating strong execution for future sustainable and profitable growth. Despite a continued softness in the early drug discovery market, we are seeing first signals of improvement in our base business in D&PD. With 11% revenue growth year-over-year, JEB is not only enjoying high demand but also delivering strong results above our expectations. The agreement with Sandoz enables us to sharpen our focus on JEB's capabilities as a scalable technology provider with an asset-lighter model. The transaction is a testament for our world class continuous manufacturing technology. A core element of our new strategy is to sharpen our offering and reduce complexity while progress in our strategic partnerships continues to build momentum."

Continuing challenges for D&PD; JEB building strong momentum

Group revenues decrease by (7.1)% to € 535.1 m (9M 2024: € 575.7 m)

Total D&PD revenues decrease by (12.3)% to € 392.1 m (9M 2024: € 447.1 m), due to soft demand in the early drug discovery service market; quotations are growing in number and value, negative change orders are declining

JEB revenues increase by 11.3% to € 143.4 m (9M 2024: € 129.3 m), driven by continued strong non-Sandoz / non-Department of Defense ("DoD") business growth of 105% year over year

Adjusted Group EBITDA totaled € (16.9) m (9M 2024: € (6.0) m) driven by continued underutilization and a high fixed cost base in the D&PD segment as well as costs related to the ramp-up of the JEB Toulouse facility

Cost out initiatives ahead of plan, expected to result in a total cost reduction of more than € 60 m in 2025 (2x initial target)

Driving growth through strategic priorities

Significant progress in the strategic protein degradation collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS") resulted in performance- and program-based payments amounting to US$ 75 m the first half of the year

In the second quarter, Evotec reported key advancements in its neuroscience collaboration with BMS, resulting in a US$ 20 m research payment to the company

Two partnered assets entered Phase II clinical trials

Events after Period-End

In a landmark industry transaction, Evotec signs agreement with Sandoz, resulting in payments of potentially over US$ 650 m plus royalties on a portfolio of up to 10 biosimilar molecules

Progress in the strategic preclinical neuroscience partnership with BMS resulted in a payment of US$25m to support the continued progression of joint programs

Investigational New Drug ("IND") submission by partner Dewpoint Therapeutics for novel oncology therapy marks culmination of the partnership, advancing a de novo development candidate from discovery through IND-enabling studies

Evotec's collaboration with Esperion leads to the nomination of a preclinical development candidate for the treatment of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a chronic, progressive disease-causing inflammation and sclerosis of the bile ducts leading over time to liver cell damage and can result in fibrosis, cirrhosis, and eventually liver failure

Guidance for full-year 2025 confirmed

Group revenues expected in the range of € 760 - 800 m (2024: € 797.0 m)

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 40 - 50 m (2024: € 50.9 m)

Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to reach € 30 - 50 m (2024: € 22.6 m)

Outlook 2028

Group revenues CAGR 2024-2028 targeted to be in a range of 8 - 12%

Adjusted EBITDA margin 2028 expected to be above 20%

More detailed information and financial tables are available in the interim statement for the first nine months 2025 published on the Evotec website under the following link: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

