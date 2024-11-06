Evotec SE Reports 9M 2024 Results: Strategic Progress and Successful Expansion Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Guidance for 2024 confirmed with full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA targets on track, despite challenging market conditions

Robust growth of Just - Evotec Biologics driven by roll out of projects together with Sandoz and progress of discovery partnerships

Successful extensions & expansions with BMS and Novo Nordisk; new collaboration with Pfizer to advance cutting-edge therapeutic solutions

Priority reset on track to deliver annualised adj. EBITDA improvement of over € 40 m and strategic review initiated

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)(NASDAQ:EVO) today announced its financial results and corporate updates for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting strategic progress across key partnerships and operations.

Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, said: “We continue to deliver on the successful execution of our Priority Reset and have achieved significant progress across key initiatives. New and extended partnerships clearly underscore Evotec’s enduring leadership in R&D and precision medicine. Building on this exceptionally strong foundation, we are now laying the groundwork for an accelerated transformation program that will pave the way for long-term profitable growth. While the challenging market environment has impacted near-term results, we are seeing strong momentum across strategic priorities and look forward to reporting back on our progress in early 2025.”

Challenging market conditions weigh on Shared R&D, while Just - Evotec Biologics delivers strong growth

Group revenues decreased by (1)% to € 575.7 m (9M 2023: € 580.1 m)

Total Shared R&D revenues decreased by (12)% to € 447.1 m (9M 2023: € 506.1 m, due to a challenging market environment

Evotec’s Just - Evotec Biologics segment saw impressive growth, with revenues rising by 74% year-over-year, contributing €128.7 m (9M 2023: € 74.1 m) to the overall topline

Adjusted Group EBITDA totalled € (6.0) m (9M 2023: € 50.2 m) driven by a mismatch between revenues and cost base in the Shared R&D segment as well as costs related to the expansion of operations of Just - Evotec Biologics

Core business activities in Shared R&D as well as Just - Evotec Biologics reached break-even

Transformation Process on track with significant savings realised

Priority Reset is set to yield an annualised adjusted EBITDA improvement of over € 40 m, starting H2 2024

Successful implementation of measures to improve liquidity

One-off costs related to Priority Reset measures recognised at € 62.3 m as of Q3, lower than initial provision of € 68.5 m on 30 June 2024

Strategic Review process initiated to examine status quo and deliver performance and productivity improvements as part of transformation for long-term profitable growth

New and expanded partnerships

Extension and expansion of tech partnership with Sandoz for development and commercial manufacturing of biosimilars

Extension of collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (“BMS”) based on targeted protein degradation into indications outside of oncology, triggering programme-based payment of US$ 50 m to fund further research

Further progress made in strategic neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb, payments of US$ 25 m received

Strong progress in strategic protein degradation partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, resulted in reception of performance-based and programme-based payments of in total US$ 75 m

New technology development partnership with Novo Nordisk to support next-generation cell therapies

New multi-year master research collaboration and option and license agreement with Pfizer, initially focusing on early discovery research for metabolic and infectious diseases

Collaboration with X-Chem to access DNA-encoded library (“DEL”) to expand hit-finding options

Operational milestone achieved

Opening of cutting-edge biologics facility J.POD in Toulouse, France (EU) on 20 September 2024 marks significant expansion of European production capabilities and strengthens position in the biologics market.

Business Outlook for full-year 2024

Group revenues 1) expected in the range of € 790 - 820 m (2023: € 781.4 m).

R&D expenditures are expected in a range of € 50 - 60 m (2023: € 64.8 m).

Adjusted Group EBITDA1) is expected to reach € 15 - 35 m (2023: € 66.4 m).

1) Guidance including future non-core activities

More detailed information and financial tables are available in the half-year report published on the Evotec website under the following link: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking-statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec’s securities. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “target,” “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec’s expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

