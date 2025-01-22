Evotec Receives Grant from Korean Government to Develop Novel Antibody-based Treatments for Lung Diseases

Yonsei University, Zymedi and Evotec receive US$ 4.5m grant from the Korea Institute of Advanced Technology under the Korean Ministry for Trade, Industry and Energy

Funding supports a novel collaboration to develop first-in-class therapeutic antibodies to treat asthma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) announced that, together with Yonsei University and the Korean biotech company Zymedi, it will receive a US$ 4.5m grant from the Korea Institute of Advanced Technology (KIAT). The KIAT grant will fund the development of first-in-class biologic therapies to treat lung diseases, including asthma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The project will focus on the preclinical development of novel anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic antibodies directed against tRNA synthetases, an emerging therapeutic target class to treat diseases with a high unmet medical need.

“We are excited to work together with Prof. Sunghoon Kim and our colleagues at Zymedi and Yonsei University to cooperatively advance a particularly promising approach to develop novel antibody-based treatments for asthma and IPF,” said Dr Thomas Hanke, EVP & Head of Academic Partnerships at Evotec. “The synergies between the three parties supported by the KIAT grant showcase how international collaborations can help accelerate the development of novel therapies for diseases with a high unmet medical need: Dr. Kim’s laboratory at Yonsei University has been recognized as a global leader in the field of tRNA synthetases by uncovering their diverse regulatory activities for body homeostasis. Zymedi is an aspiring Korean company translating the pathologic association of tRNA synthetases to new medicine. Evotec will bring to bear its world-class antibody development, engineering and manufacturing technologies together with its integrated preclinical R&D platforms for drug discovery and development of fibrosis and lung diseases. We are grateful to the Korean government and honored to be part of this outstanding consortium”

“The previously untapped biology of tRNA synthetases provides a versatile route for new drug development. I am very excited to launch the project with Evotec to develop novel therapeutic antibodies targeting a disease-causing activities by these enzymes” said Sunghoon Kim, Professor and Director, Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Biomedical Research at Yonsei University.

The project aims to advance first-in-class antibodies targeting a novel mechanism-of-action in the area of tRNA synthetase biology to treat IPF and non-type 2 asthma. Both disease entities are characterized by a high need to develop novel therapies that will improve future standard-of-care.

About Yonsei University

Yonsei University, founded in 1885 in Seoul, South Korea, is a prestigious private institution renowned for academic excellence. Ranking #56 in the QS World University Rankings 2025, the university serves approximately 38,725 students across 14 colleges and 15 graduate schools, offering diverse programs in humanities, sciences, engineering, and medicine. Located primarily in Sinchon, Seoul, Yonsei’s mission focuses on educating global leaders committed to humanity’s progress. The university distinguishes itself through extensive research capabilities, 153 research centers, and a strong international perspective. With a rich academic heritage, Yonsei has produced notable alumni including a Nobel laureate and an Academy Award winner. Embodying values of “truth and freedom”, the institution continues to be a leading educational platform preparing students to become innovative global professionals. For additional information please go to www.yonsei.ac.kr .

About Zymedi

Zymedi is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel biology of aminoacyl-tRNA synthetases (ARSs) as innovative therapeutic solutions. While traditionally known for their role in protein synthesis, ARSs also play crucial roles in the body’s homeostasis-an overlooked function with profound implications for human diseases. Since 2019, Zymedi has focused on harnessing the untapped potential of ARSs, developing first-in-class therapies to address critical unmet medical needs. The company’s proprietary drug discovery platform drives its innovation, enabling a robust pipeline of therapies grounded in deep ARS biology. A current key focus disease area includes immune and fibrotic diseases and cancer.Zymedi is currently collaborating with US National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute for clinical studies of ZMA001, a therapeutic antibody for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is located in Incheon, Korea and venture-backed. For additional information, please visit www.zymedi.com and follow us on Instagram @zymedi_official and LinkedIn .

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company’s multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec provides high value pipeline co-creating partnerships and solutions to all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company’s sites in Europe and the USA offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .

