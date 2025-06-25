Evotec Joins NURTuRE-AKI Consortium to Gain Multi-Omics-Based Molecular Understanding of Acute Kidney Injury

NURTuRE-AKI is a novel observational study that collects longitudinal data and biological samples from fully consented acute kidney injury ("AKI") patients, developed as part of a research consortium led by Kidney Research UK

The study focuses on 3 clearly defined cohorts: AKI of iatrogenic origin (following cardiac surgery), AKI to chronic kidney disease ("CKD") transition and pediatric AKI.

This partnership will enable Evotec to understand human disease progression on a molecular level and to perform targeted drug discovery in the field of AKI.

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) today announced that it has joined the NURTuRE-AKI consortium for establishing a patient cohort for acute kidney injury (AKI), NURTuRE-AKI. This initiative will enable Evotec to identify key mechanisms that trigger AKI and to support the discovery of highly innovative treatments for AKI patients based on a molecular understanding of the disease.

NURTuRE-AKI focuses on adult and pediatric cardiac surgery patients who are at high risk of developing AKI as well as patients undergoing AKI-to-CKD progression. The longitudinal study design includes biological sampling and clinical data collection at multiple time points for each patient. Blood, urine and research biopsy samples will be subjected to state-of-the-art omics analyses, forming the most comprehensive patient cohort for AKI and AKI-to-CKD worldwide.

NURTuRE-AKI will be integral to Evotec's Molecular Patient Database (E.MPD), a repository of high-quality multi-omics data (PanOmics) and detailed clinical records. This new addition will further enhance Evotec's understanding of human diseases and expand its capabilities in precision medicine, drug discovery and development programs.

"NURTuRE-AKI will unlock the identification of novel therapeutic targets and biomarkers based on comprehensive molecular and clinical patient data. This will accelerate the development of targeted therapies for a disease with a high unmet medical need, providing immense benefits for millions of patients worldwide", said Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec . "We are extremely thrilled to be a vital part of this unique venture, which marks a significant step for Evotec in expanding its leadership in kidney disease drug discovery. To fully realize the potential of this initiative, we are actively seeking partners who share our commitment to transforming kidney disease treatment."

"Kidney Research UK are delighted to be partnering with Evotec and our other collaborators to develop NURTuRE-AKI, which will form a crucial resource for future research and innovation. We are already seeing important new findings from the initial NURTuRE CKD and INS cohorts and are confident that this venture has similarly great potential to change diagnosis and care for kidney disease patients." Elaine Davies, Director of research operation Kidney Research UK .

About Acute Kidney Injury

AKI is a sudden decline in kidney function, associated with an increased risk of mortality and a leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD). Major causes of AKI include alterations in blood pressure and the use of contrast agents for angiography, occurring during cardiac surgeries. Currently, there are no preventive or therapeutic treatments for AKI.

About Kidney Research UK

Kidney Research UK is the leading charity dedicated to funding research into the prevention, treatment and management of kidney disease. Led by the patient voice, we have spent over 60 years working with clinicians, scientists and partners across sectors to drive innovation and improve lives - investing £71 million in research over the last decade alone. Our vision is the day when everyone lives free from kidney disease.

Find out more at www.kidneyresearchuk.org .

About NURTuREand NURTuRE-AKI

NURTuRE is a unique resource for the kidney disease community, accelerating discovery of new treatments and diagnostic approaches through secure provision of a rich resource of biological samples and data. The initial cohorts comprised 3,000 individuals with CKD and 740 with idiopathic nephrotic syndrome (INS).

With the development of NURTuRE-AKI, this resource will be extended to include samples and data from AKI patients included in three sub cohorts. The first sub cohort comprises 400 adult individuals undergoing cardiac surgery with cardiopulmonary bypass. The risk of AKI incidence in this setting is approximately 30%, and there are currently 2 million open-heart surgeries per year worldwide. The second sub cohort will be formed by 150 pediatric cardiac surgery patients, and the third sub cohort 400 adult patients with persistent decline of renal failure indicating AKI to CKD progression.

The study will run over a three-year period, the samples will be obtained through 13 NHS Trusts, with patients followed up at specific intervals.

In addition to the samples of plasma, serum, urine, DNA and tissue, NURTuRE-AKIwill also have the considerable advantage of containing associated linked clinical data, through the UK Renal Registry.

NURTuRE-AKI is funded by Evotec, AstraZeneca, Nephrolyx and Kidney Research UK. Experts from the Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, University of Bristol and University Hospital Birmingham form the core academic team overseeing all operational delivery.

More information is available here: www.nurturebiobank.org .

