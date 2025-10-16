EVOQ Therapeutics Announces Collaboration and License Agreement with Sanofi

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOQ Therapeutics, Inc. (EVOQ), a biotechnology company focused on delivering transformative cures for those living with autoimmune diseases, today announced a Collaboration and License Agreement with Sanofi, an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company, committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

EVOQ's proprietary breakthrough NanoDisc technology restores the body's natural immune tolerance pathways and opens the door for a wide range of disease-specific, curative therapies for multiple autoimmune diseases like celiac disease, type 1 diabetes, MOG (myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein) antibody disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Current treatments do not address the root cause of autoimmune disease which is the breakdown and failure of the body's immune tolerance systems which results in the destruction of self-tissues.



To cure autoimmune disease, immune tolerance must be restored.

"We are truly thrilled to be collaborating with Sanofi to advance our NanoDisc technology," said David Giljohann, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at EVOQ. Giljohann added, "Sanofi's know-how in autoimmune disease and leadership in immunology will bring clinical development expertise and commercial presence thereby making Sanofi a highly credible and attractive partner for our technology, uniquely positioned to deliver breakthrough efficacy and convenience for patients."



Under the terms of the agreement, EVOQ and Sanofi will collaborate on research activities, Sanofi will be responsible for the development and the commercialization efforts worldwide. EVOQ is eligible to receive over $500 million in total in upfront, preclinical, development and sales milestones, as well as tiered royalties on product sales.

About EVOQ Therapeutics



EVOQ Therapeutics is focused on the discovery and development of drugs to treat patients afflicted with autoimmune diseases. EVOQ's technology platform utilizes a proprietary synthetic HDL NanoDisc that has been optimized to deliver antigens and small molecules to restore immune tolerance. For more information, please visit www.evoqtherapeutics.com

