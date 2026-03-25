EvON Medics Data Demonstrates Digital Olfactory Therapy Reverses Gray Matter Loss in Key Alzheimer’s Brain Regions and Significantly Improves Cognition

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EvON Medics, a pioneer in non-invasive neurotechnology, today announced the publication of clinical data validating its proprietary Computerized Olfactory Adaptive Training (COAT) as a potential standard-of-care breakthrough for Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI).

This opens the door to entirely new pathways for early intervention and we have applied for FDA Breakthrough Designation

Published in the prestigious journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Translational Research & Clinical Interventions, the randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial found that COAT, a six-month digital sensory training program, reversed brain atrophy and significantly improved cognitive composite (PACC) scores compared to a sham control. Crucially, COAT demonstrated measurable increases in gray matter volume (GMV) in the entorhinal cortex (ERC) and hippocampus (HC)—brain regions critically affected in early Alzheimer's disease pathobiology.

The trial, funded by the National Institute on Aging (R44AG061981), randomized 70 MCI patients to either daily COAT (n=36) or a simple, single-odor sham (n=34). All participants received cognitive and high-resolution 3-Tesla MRI scans at baseline and following the 6-month intervention and subsequent follow-up.

Unprecedented Disease-Modifying Data:

Significant Cognitive Superiority: COAT participants achieved a 2.34-unit improvement in Preclinical Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite (PACC) scores versus the control group (p=0.02). This difference remained significant after adjusting for covariates.









COAT participants achieved a in Preclinical Alzheimer's Cognitive Composite (PACC) scores versus the control group (p=0.02). This difference remained significant after adjusting for covariates. Structural Brain Regeneration: This feasibility study provided unprecedented evidence of gray matter volume (GMV) increase in bilateral medial temporal brain regions: Right Entorhinal Cortex (ERC): p=0.001







Left ERC: p=0.013







Right Hippocampus: p=0.034

This feasibility study provided unprecedented evidence of gray matter volume (GMV) in bilateral medial temporal brain regions:

These structural gains were sustained through a three-month post-intervention follow-up, suggesting potential neuroplastic durable effects.

Leadership Commentary

"This publication represents a definitive validation of digital neurotherapeutics," said Charles Nwaokobia, President of EvON Medics. "By demonstrating measurable gray matter volume increase in the entorhinal cortex, we are not just addressing Alzheimer's symptoms; we are targeting the structural atrophy itself, which is unparalleled in a non-invasive, home-based platform. We have submitted an application for FDA Breakthrough Designation to expedite our pathway to market, paving the way to deliver a scalable, disease-modifying option to the millions living with early-stage cognitive decline. Following the launch of our digital training app, 'Memory Driver', this data positions EvON Medics as a dominant force in neurological intervention."

"The entorhinal cortex is the epicenter of early Alzheimer's pathology; seeing volume increase is highly unique and biologically significant," said Evaristus Nwulia, MD, MHS, Co-Founder and CSO of EvON Medics. "While definitive conclusions await larger pivotal trials, the findings strongly support the hypothesis that targeted, adaptive olfactory engagement can recruit resilient neural networks, restore medial temporal lobe volume, and translate that structural gain directly into meaningful cognitive improvement in MCI patients."

The full study is available at https://doi.org/10.1002/trc2.70226 [Journal Link].

About EvON Medics

EvON Medics is a neurotech company founded in 2013 focused on developing innovative medical devices, diagnostics and digital therapeutic solutions for neurodegenerative and other neurological diseases. The company's proprietary platforms leverage advances in neuroscience, digital health, and sensory-based interventions to enable early detection and intervention in Alzheimer's Disease and related conditions.

Investor and Media Contact:



Charles Nwaokobia



President, EvON Medics LLC



cnwaokobia@evonmedics.org



914-888-7678

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SOURCE EvON Medics