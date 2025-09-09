Evolus Announces the Appointment of Tatjana Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced the appointment of Tatjana Mitchell as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 8, 2025.

Ms. Mitchell has over 20 years of strategic and operational finance leadership across both public and private companies in retail, consumer, data, and technology-driven businesses. She brings a proven track record of driving revenue growth, scaling organizations, and leading transformation efforts through disciplined financial management and strategic execution.

Most recently, Ms. Mitchell served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance at Experian, where she managed financial planning and capital allocation across six business units representing more than $5 billion in revenue. During her tenure, she also served as CFO of both Experian Consumer Services and Experian Marketing Services. In these leadership roles, she drove multiple years of double-digit organic revenue growth, executed and integrated several acquisitions, expanded the customer base, and delivered consistent EBITDA margin progression.

“Tatjana’s exceptional leadership and operational experience in high-growth consumer businesses, combined with her deep expertise in finance and strategy, make her an ideal addition to our executive team,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus. “As Evolus continues to expand its portfolio and global footprint, her experience in scaling brands and driving operational excellence will be instrumental to our continued success.”

“I’m excited to join Evolus at such an important stage in its growth trajectory and shift to meaningful profitability,” said Ms. Mitchell. “The company’s highly differentiated approach to the aesthetic market and its commitment to the customer experience align perfectly with my track record of building innovative, high-performing consumer businesses. I look forward to partnering with the team to deliver on our strategic and financial objectives as Evolus strengthens its leadership in performance beauty.”

Earlier in her career, Ms. Mitchell was CFO at Zulily, an e-commerce retailer, and held finance leadership positions at Forever 21, Macy’s, Gap Inc., and Marriott International. She earned her MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Towson University.

About Evolus, Inc.

