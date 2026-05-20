Everis Medical Announces Acquisition of Hood Laboratories to Expand Head & Neck and Airway Management Portfolio

Acquisition adds specialized ENT and airway devices to Everis Medical's growing portfolio, marking the company's fifth strategic acquisition since 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everis Medical, a medical device company specializing in Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery, and adjacent surgical specialties, announced the acquisition of Hood Laboratories, a privately held medical technology company based in Pembroke, Massachusetts and a leading manufacturer of ENT, airway, and thoracic devices since 1962. The acquisition expands Everis’ specialized product portfolio in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery (OHNS) and establishes a meaningful entry into airway management.

“By bringing together our complementary products, we are strengthening our ability to serve clinicians with comprehensive solutions from diagnosis and intervention to post-operative management, ultimately improving patient outcomes,” said Kevin McLeod, Founder and CEO, Everis Medical.

This marks Everis’ fifth acquisition and builds on the company’s continued expansion in Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery. Previous acquisitions include the Cook Medical Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery (“OHNS”) family of products (ENT surgical instruments and implants), the Shaw Scalpel (Hemostatix, a hemostatic surgical blade), the STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitor (used in compartment syndrome diagnosis), and the T/Pump Localized Temperature Therapy System (a device for localized thermal pain management).

“We are excited to join Everis Medical and align with an organization that shares our commitment to innovation and patient care,” said Lewis Marten, CEO at Hood Laboratories. “Together, we see significant opportunities to expand the impact of our technologies.”

Backed by a shared commitment to quality, customers of both organizations will experience a seamless transition with uninterrupted access to products, service, and support.

Transaction Highlights

Acquirer: Everis Medical (Kalamazoo, MI) — medical device company focused on Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery, and airway management

Acquired: Hood Laboratories (Pembroke, MA) — manufacturer of ENT, airway, and thoracic devices since 1962

Transaction type: Strategic acquisition — Everis Medical's fifth since founding in 2019

Product areas: T-Tubes (tracheal stenosis), rhinology, laryngology, thoracic surgery, interventional pulmonology, and speech therapy devices

Portfolio context: Prior Everis acquisitions include Cook Medical OHNS product line, Shaw Scalpel (Hemostatix), STIC Pressure Monitor, and T/Pump Temperature Therapy System

Private equity partner: Shore Capital Partners

About Everis

Everis Medical is a Kalamazoo, MI-based medical device company focused on Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery, Ear, Nose & Throat, and airway management, and adjacent specialty markets, building a portfolio of acquired niche products to drive advancements and improve patient outcomes. Everis is led by a team of medical device industry experts with over a century of experience managing growth-oriented teams. Since it was founded in 2019, Everis has expanded its product offerings and capabilities through product line acquisitions, recruitment of talented executives and employees, and superior customer service. Backed by Shore Capital, Everis is supported by a world-class Board of Directors, with deep experience across the medical device space, operations, and private equity. For more information, please visit: https://everismedical.com/

About Hood Laboratories

Hood Laboratories is a Pembroke, Massachusetts-based medical device company founded in 1962, specializing in devices for Otolaryngology, laryngology, rhinology, thoracic surgery, interventional pulmonology, and speech therapy. It is the original manufacturer of T-Tubes for the otolaryngologist, and through continual R&D has expanded its portfolio to serve surgeons, pulmonologists, speech therapists, and other specialists across these disciplines. The high-quality production and customer service reflects their commitment to providing products and support to significantly improve patient care. For more information, please visit: https://hoodlabs.com/.

Media Contact:

Sarah Hollingsworth

Vice President of Marketing, Everis

shollingsworth@everismedical.com