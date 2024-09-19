Evecxia Therapeutics ACCESS CHINA Partnering Forum

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evecxia Therapeutics—the first company dedicated to realizing the therapeutic potential of Serotonin Synthesis Amplification to treat CNS disorders—today announced Dr. Jacob Pade Ramsøe Jacobsen, the Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Evecxia Therapeutics, Inc., will be presenting at the ACCESS CHINA Partnering Forum – Autumn Virtual Showcase during September 24th to 25th, and 27th, 2024.





Evecxia is the first company dedicated to realizing the therapeutic potential of Serotonin Synthesis Amplification to treat CNS disorders. Evecxia has two Phase 2 clinical-stage drug candidates in development. EVX-101 is being developed as an adjunctive treatment for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) when first-line serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI/SNRI) antidepressants alone are inadequate. EVX-301 is being developed as a rescue therapy for patients hospitalized for acute suicidal crisis.

Jacob Jacobsen, CEO

Evecxia Therapeutics, Inc.

Info@evecxia.com