SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Evecxia Therapeutics ACCESS CHINA Partnering Forum

September 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evecxia Therapeutics—the first company dedicated to realizing the therapeutic potential of Serotonin Synthesis Amplification to treat CNS disorders—today announced Dr. Jacob Pade Ramsøe Jacobsen, the Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Evecxia Therapeutics, Inc., will be presenting at the ACCESS CHINA Partnering Forum – Autumn Virtual Showcase during September 24th to 25th, and 27th, 2024.


Link to ACCESS CHINA.

About Evecxia Therapeutics

Evecxia is the first company dedicated to realizing the therapeutic potential of Serotonin Synthesis Amplification to treat CNS disorders. Evecxia has two Phase 2 clinical-stage drug candidates in development. EVX-101 is being developed as an adjunctive treatment for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) when first-line serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI/SNRI) antidepressants alone are inadequate. EVX-301 is being developed as a rescue therapy for patients hospitalized for acute suicidal crisis.

For additional information about Evecxia, please visit www.evecxia.com.

Contacts

Jacob Jacobsen, CEO
Evecxia Therapeutics, Inc.
Info@evecxia.com

North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland
Regulatory
Liquidia Misses Full Approval for Pulmonary Hypertension Drug as Competitor Retains Market Exclusivity
August 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac