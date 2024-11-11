Europe Clinical Trials Market Size to Hit USD 43 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the Europe clinical trials market size was exhibited at USD 22.25 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 43.00 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Europe Clinical Trials Market Key Takeaways:

• In terms of phase, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV. In 2024, the Phase III segment dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 53.25%.

• The phase I segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period.

• The interventional studies segment dominated the market with a share of 80.57% in 2024.

• The observational study segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

• The oncology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 36.51% in 2024.

• The autoimmune/inflammation segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period.

• The patient recruitment segment is anticipated to register a 7.13% CAGR during the forecast period.

• The market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and others. In 2024.

• The medical device companies segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing requirement for potential groundbreaking therapies, the close relationship between patients & healthcare facilities, a growing number of clinical trials, and large patient pools.

The clinical trials market deals with research studies that determine whether a medical device, treatment, or strategy is useful, effective, and safe for human use. These studies help in finding which medical services experiment is best for certain disorders. A clinical trial offers the best data for healthcare decision-making purposes. Europe has advanced medical expertise and large patient pools. In addition, competitive costs for clinical cost and development per patient are crucial factors for sponsors to seek ways and solutions to improve the conduct of their clinical trials. Furthermore, the increasing demand for personalized medicines due to the research funding for personalized therapies by public businesses enhances the market growth in Europe.

Europe Clinical Trials Market Growth Factors

• The increasing prevalence of diseases and the rising demand in clinical trials globally contributed to propel the market growth.

• The rising development of new treatments such as personalized medicine and government funds to research and development investments are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Additional Points:

The clinical research landscape offers diverse career opportunities, including:

Europe maintains the second-largest share of the global clinical trials market, trailing only the US.

Oncology and rare diseases are the leading therapeutic areas for clinical trials in Europe.

Public-private partnerships play a crucial role in funding and conducting clinical research in Europe.

European Clinical Trials Industry Trends:

Various pharmaceutical companies in Europe are rapidly adopting a strategic approach to outsourcing allowing them to focus on their core competencies such as drug development and discovery reducing the costs associated with in-house R&D and enhancing operational efficiency. For instance, in March 2024, to improve the environment for clinical trials across the European Union, the accelerating clinical trials in the European Union initiative established a multi-stakeholder platform.

Europe is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The increasing demand for platforms or networks for infrastructure development, pilot projects, national initiatives, and international cooperation is expected to drive market growth in the region. In addition, strong opportunities for various new entrants to establish and enter their presence further enhance the growth of the European clinical trials market.

In addition, the increasing demand for better clinical treatment, diagnostics, and facilities has led to substantial clinical research and collaborative research base to be further anticipated to drive the growth of the European clinical trials market during the forecast period.

Europe Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 23.77 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 44.00 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.81% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Report updated October 2024 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Phase, Study Design, Indication, Service Type, Sponsor, Region Regional scope Europe Key companies profiled IQVIA HOLDINGS, INC., PAREXEL International Corporation, Pharmaceutical Product Development, (PPD) LLC., Syneos Health Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc., Dr. Notghi Contract Research GmbH, Charite Research Organisation GmbH, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Mondosano GmbH, KFGN, Clariness, and Invisio clinical studies consulting among others. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Future of Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Trials

The future of artificial intelligence in clinical research is promising as the technology is seemingly advancing at breakneck speed, revolutionizing every phase of the clinical trial value chain.

AI plays an increasingly integral role in accelerating drug discovery and development, from optimizing trial protocols and patient recruitment to enhancing data analysis and safety monitoring. With AI’s capacity to drive precision medicine, identify novel therapies, and simulate trial strategies, it promises faster time to market, reduced costs, and more effective, personalized treatments.

As the technology continues to evolve, it will most likely contribute to more efficient, ethical, and successful clinical trials, benefiting patients and the healthcare industry as a whole.

While there are still safety and efficacy concerns with the applications of AI in clinical trials, the hope is that in the future, AI will take on more responsibilities in the drug development process to guarantee speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

People within the industry should use it as a valuable tool while maintaining a balance between innovation and patient safety to ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI for the benefit of all.

Benefits of Using AI in Clinical Trials

Using AI for clinical trials offers several advantages that help enhance the accuracy, efficiency, safety, speed, and overall success of the drug development process. Mentioned below are some of the many benefits of AI in clinical trials.

· Faster Time to Market

One of the most obvious benefits of AI In clinical trials is the automation of labor-intensive and time-consuming tasks with remarkable speed and precision. For example, AI can swiftly analyze vast datasets, match patients to clinical trial criteria, and process complex scientific data, tasks that human researchers would take much longer to perform. As a result, R&D teams can expedite the drug development process, bringing potential treatments to patients more quickly.

· Cost Efficiency

By automating various research and development processes, AI can reduce the need for extensive manual labor and repetitive tasks. This leads to cost savings in terms of labor, resources, and operational expenses. Furthermore, AI can identify and prevent inefficiencies in clinical trials, reducing the risk of costly protocol amendments and ensuring that resources are allocated more efficiently.

· Regulatory Compliance

AI for clinical trials can also assist in maintaining compliance with regulatory standards by providing real-time monitoring, documentation, and audit trails for clinical trial data and processes. It ensures that the R&D team remains aligned with regulatory requirements, minimizing the risk of costly delays or healthcare compliance issues.

· Data Analysis and Management

The large amount of data generated in clinical trials can be overwhelming. AI can quickly analyze and organize the sheer volume of data and identify patterns that human researchers would take much longer time to spot or might overlook sometimes. Artificial intelligence in clinical data management helps the R&D team quickly access organized data, which saves time on manual data management and reduces the risk of data errors.

· Personalized Medicine

Every patient deals with unique needs and complexities, making it challenging to test the treatment efficacy. AI can play a pivotal role in pinpointing particular patient groups that are most likely to benefit from a specific medication based on factors like genetic profiles and lifestyle, making personalized medicine a reality.

· Improved Patient Outcomes

Applications of AI in clinical trials also help tailor treatments to patients by identifying biomarkers, predicting treatment responses, and optimizing trial protocols. This patient-centric approach enhances the likelihood of successful outcomes for trial participants. Patients receive treatments that are more likely to be effective for their specific conditions, leading to better clinical responses and quality of life.

These benefits of AI for clinical trials lead to more effective and accurate development of novel drugs for a wide range of diseases.

Europe Clinical Trials Market Segment Insights

By Phase Types

In terms of phase, the market is segmented into Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV. In 2024, the Phase III segment dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 53.25%. The complexity associated with this phase is the highest and the number of drugs is relatively low. This phase lll experience a higher failure rate due to a larger sample pool and complexities in study design. As a result, it leads to complexity in making an optimum-level dosing regimen. Phase lll trials need a high patient population, which is the major reason for the higher cost of this trial. In addition, increasing demand for outsourcing clinical trials, government investments, and increasing strategic initiatives undertaken by market players are further expected to drive the segment growth.

The phase I segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. The segment growth is attributed to the significant research and development investments by private firms and public organizations in the region. The demand for biologics and new treatments in the region is further driving the segment growth.

By Study Design Types

The interventional studies segment dominated the market with a share of 80.57% in 2024. Based on study design types, the market is segmented into expanded access studies, observational studies, and interventional studies. The segment growth is attributed to the rising number of studies performed by study design, leading to the greater relevance and accuracy observed by interventional studies. The majority of interventional studies are conducted for biologics and drugs the increasing demand for these drugs is further anticipated to drive the segment growth.

The observational study segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. These studies are cheaper than randomized clinical trials and provide greater proximity to real-life situations. These studies are used to detect unusual side effects of a drug and to investigate rare outcomes in the trials.

By Indication Types

The market is segmented into Autoimmune/inflammation, Pain management, Oncology, CNS conditions, Diabetes, Obesity, Cardiovascular, and Others. The oncology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 36.51% in 2024. Based on indication types, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, obesity, diabetes, CNS conditions, oncology, pain management, and others. The segment growth is fueled by the requirement for effective treatments against various types of cancer and the increasing prevalence of cancer. Cancer is one of the major diseases in Europe. In addition, the segment growth is further attributed to the focus on developing anti-cancer treatments and increasing demand for outsourcing.

The autoimmune/inflammation segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by an aging population and lifestyle changes. There has been a significant increase in R&D spending on autoimmune diseases, due to the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

By Service Type Insights

In 2024, the laboratory services segment dominated the market with a 34.8% share owing to the increasing advantages in clinical trials and growing strict adherence to quality control and regulatory requirements. Based on service type, the market is segmented into clinical trial data management services, laboratory services, patient recruitment, bioanalytical testing services, site identification, protocol designing, and others. The segment growth is attributed to the growing strict adherence to quality control and regulatory requirements and the increasing advantages in clinical trials.

The patient recruitment segment is anticipated to register a 7.13% CAGR during the forecast period. The significance of patient recruitment in efforts to effectively prevent, treat, or diagnose disease resulted in investigating various characteristics influencing the recruitment procedure. It entails recognizing the trial’s risks & benefits, comprehending the research concept, and identifying suitable patients.

By Sponsor Insights

The market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, and others. In 2024, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market owing to the increased availability of services from drug discovery to post-marketing surveillance, further simplifying the processes for pharmaceutical and biotechnological organizations by providing them the option to outsource R&D activities to reduce infrastructure investment. In addition, growing emphasis on innovative drugs & devices is expected to create new demand, leading to market growth. This has led to an increase in ongoing initiatives and developments, which is the key strategy implemented by the market to sustain the competitive edge, enhancing the clinical trial market landscape revenue. Moreover, the growing shift toward personalized medicine leading to increased usage of pharmacogenetics in the clinical trial phase is expected to boost the number of drugs in the pipeline.

The medical device companies’ segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period. The growing healthcare per capita and increased clinical trials undertaken to seek FDA approval have led to market growth. In addition, many companies have shifted their focus to outsourcing due to the increasing regulatory requirements and long approval timelines. In addition, high research costs further prompt companies to outsource clinical trials to other research organizations. This has led to most outsourcing activities in Europe.

Europe Clinical Trials Market By Regional Insights

The European clinical trials market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for networks/platforms for international cooperation, national initiatives (including trials), pilot projects, and infrastructure development. Moreover, such factors are expected to create opportunities for European clinical trials. In addition, strong opportunities for several new entrants to enter and establish their presence in the region drive the market growth.

UK Clinical Trials Market Trends

The market growth in the UK is attributed to factors such as rapidly evolving CROs focused on phases I to IV developments of new drugs & devices, healthcare research, significant R&D spending, and various pharmaceutical companies. In addition, the support of the government for clinical trials through favorable regulatory frameworks and funding initiatives attracts international and domestic pharmaceutical companies to invest in the UK.

Germany Clinical Trials Market Trends

Germany's clinical trials market is driven by growing advancements in technology and quality clinical resources. In addition, government initiatives for clinical research activities have accelerated the market. Furthermore, according to GTAI, the country provides the appropriate environment for the development & production of research-intensive, high-grade products.

France Clinical Trials Market Trends

The clinical trials market in France is driven by various strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, a large patient pool, government investments, and demand for outsourcing clinical trials. For instance, according to Clinical Trials.gov, by the third quarter of 2023, there were around 34,380 clinical studies in France sites. The increasing number of clinical trials is likely to drive the market growth.

Europe Clinical Trials Market Top Companies

• PAREXEL International Corporation

• Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) LLC

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Dr. Notghi Contract Research GmbH

• Charite Research Organisation GmbH

• Janssen Global Services, LLC

• Mondosano GmbH

• KFGN

• Clariness

• Invisio clinical studies consulting

Europe Clinical Trials Market Recent Developments

• In June 2024, The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that the Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU (ACT EU) initiative has launched two advisory pilots to improve clinical trials in the EU in collaboration with the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA) and the European Commission (EC).

• In July 2024, The Safety of Antimalarials in the FIrst TRimEster (SAFIRE) consortium launched the first-ever Phase 3 clinical trial to test the safety and efficacy of antimalarials in women in their first trimester of pregnancy.

• In June 2024, the launch of a new technology platform, One Home for Sites was announced by IQVIA that acts as a single sign-on and a single dashboard for the key systems and tasks a clinical research site needs to perform across all of the clinical trials it is conducting.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Europe clinical trials market

By Phase

• Phase I

• Phase II

• Phase III

• Phase IV

By Study Design

• Interventional studies

• Observational studies

• Expanded access studies

By Indication

• Autoimmune/inflammation

o Rheumatoid arthritis

o Multiple sclerosis

o Osteoarthritis

o Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

o Others

• Pain management

o Chronic pain

o Acute pain

• Oncology

o Blood cancer

o Solid tumors

o Other

• CNS conditions

o Epilepsy

o Parkinson's Disease (PD)

o Huntington's Disease

o Stroke

o Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI)

o Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

o Muscle regeneration

o Others

• Diabetes

• Obesity

• Cardiovascular

• Others

By Service Type

• Protocol Designing

• Site Identification

• Patient Recruitment

• Laboratory Services

• Bioanalytical Testing Services

• Clinical Trial Data Management Services

• Others

