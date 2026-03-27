Eurofins Viracor Launches ExPeCT™ anti-CD19 (obe-cel) CAR T-Cell Assay to Advance Proactive Monitoring in Next-Generation Immunotherapy

LENEXA, Kan., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Viracor, a leader in advanced clinical diagnostics, today announced the launch of the ExPeCT™ anti-CD19 (obe-cel) CAR T-cell assay, a cutting-edge solution designed to help clinicians monitor CAR T-cell therapy performance with validated precision and a quick turn-around-time for results.

The ExPeCT™ brand of CAR T-cell assays enables clinicians to monitor CAR T-cell expansion and persistence in real time. This non-invasive blood test delivers results in approximately 24 hours after specimen receipt, potentially helping clinicians make timely therapy decisions.

The assay was developed exclusively to test the expansion and persistence of obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel) CAR T-cell's - a second-generation CAR T-cell therapy.

For more information about the ExPeCT™ brand of assays and their applications, please visit https://www.eurofins-viracor.com/our-testing/immunology/ or contact Client Services at (800) 305-5198.

About Eurofins Viracor

With over 40 years of diagnostic expertise in infectious disease, immunology and allergy testing for immunocompromised and critical patients, Eurofins Viracor is passionate about delivering accurate, timely and actionable results, never losing sight of the connection between the testing it performs and the patients it serves.

Eurofins Viracor is a subsidiary of Eurofins Scientific (EUFI.PA), a global leader in bio-analytical testing, and one of the world leaders in genomic services. For more information, please visit eurofins.com and eurofins-viracor.com.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins Scientific SE network of independent companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialized and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 65,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 59 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific SE shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

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SOURCE Viracor Eurofins