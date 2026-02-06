Eurofins CDMO Alphora Joins International Consortium Project to Advance Next Generation ADC Expression Platform

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins CDMO Alphora is pleased to announce that its Canadian-based division is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development collaboration project focused on advancing a transformative approach for next-generation ADC (antibody-drug conjugate) production to meet the growing demand for targeted therapeutics.

As part of this initiative, Eurofins CDMO Alphora (Canada) is collaborating with Daresbury Proteins Ltd. (UK) to contribute its development and manufacturing expertise to the NextGen ADC Platform: Engineering High Yielding Expression Vectors and Peptide Linker Tags for Advanced ADC Production initiative.

This ground breaking project aims to develop a novel, high yield expression platform that integrates optimized affinity peptide tags directly into monoclonal antibody (mAb) production. By engineering these tags into the expression system itself, the platform streamlines antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing by eliminating several traditional conjugation and purification steps.

The resulting process is designed to reduce ADC manufacturing complexity and cost while accelerating development timelines. Looking ahead, the initiative aims to lay the foundation for future production of clinic-ready ADCs designed for efficient point-of-care reconstitution, with the potential to generate significant benefits across clinical and commercial supply chains.

By combining Eurofins CDMO Alphora’s proven capabilities in complex drug development and manufacturing with specialized protein expression technology from Daresbury Proteins Ltd., and support from NRC IRAP, the project is positioned to drive forward innovative solutions, foster highly-skilled job creation, and support Canada’s capacity to produce the next wave of precision biologics.

To learn more, please visit: www.eurofins.com/cdmo

About Eurofins CDMO Alphora

Eurofins CDMO Alphora, part of an international network of Eurofins Scientific, develops and manufactures small molecule & biologic drug substances and drug products “under one roof” in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Our small molecule capabilities include the development and manufacture of API's and HPAPI's, oral drug products and API solid-state R&D. Our biologics capabilities include the development and manufacture of mAbs, proteins and ADCs, and Sterile Fill (2026). Established in 2003, our FDA, Health Canada, and Japan PMDA inspected site has over 250 people.

For further information:

Cheryl Young

SVP, Business Operations

cheryl.young@bpt.eurofinsca.com