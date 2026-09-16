EURETINA: PulseSight Therapeutics to Present Results of Phase 1 clinical trial of PST-611 treatment for dry AMD/Geographic Atrophy (GA)

Late Breaking Oral Presentation at 26th EURETINA Congress, 1-4 October 2026, Vienna

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PulseSight Therapeutics SAS, an ophthalmology clinical stage biotech company developing disruptive non-viral vectorized gene therapies with minimally-invasive delivery technology, will be presenting the results from its first-in-human, Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead clinical candidate PST-611 in a late breaking oral presentation at the European Society of Retina Specialists 26th EURETINA Congress 1-4 October 2026 in Vienna.

A total of six patients were treated with one dose of PST-611 in two successive cohorts at two dose levels with a four-month follow-up. This first-in-human trial aimed to assessing safety and tolerability of PST-611 in patients with late stage dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)/Geographic Atrophy (GA). Results demonstrate that PST-611-CT1 met the primary and secondary objectives, with PST-611 demonstrating excellent safety and tolerability at both dose levels. In addition, pronounced early signals of efficacy, both functional and anatomical, have been observed in 5 out of the 6 patients treated, alongside spontaneous patient-reported improvement in their vision in daily life activities.

Presentation details

Oral presentation: Session 6 #138

Presenter: Georges Weissgerber, MD

Title: Transferrin in geographic atrophy patients using non-viral ocular gene therapy : safety, tolerability and early efficacy results from PST-611-CT1, a first-in-human trial

Timing: 2 October 2026, 13:05

AMD is the leading cause of central vision loss in the elderly, affecting 200 million people worldwide. Geographic Atrophy, the advanced form of dry AMD, remains a high unmet need as no treatments are approved in Europe for this condition.

Media contact

Sue Charles, Charles Consultants

T: +44 (0)7968 726585

E: sue@charles-consultants.com

About Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

AMD is a progressive retinal disease associated with aging that affects approximately 200 million people globally. Dry AMD is the most common form and can progress to its late stage, geographic atrophy (GA). GA is characterized by enlarging, irreversible atrophic lesions driven by retinal cell degeneration, ultimately leading to permanent central vision loss in many patients. GA affects approximately 1 million people in the United States, more than 1.5 million in Europe, and over 5 million worldwide. It represents a major unmet medical need, with a profound impact on quality of life, including the ability to read, recognize faces, drive, and perform daily activities. Overall, AMD remains a significant unmet need for more effective and durable treatment options, with a large and growing market estimated to reach $27.5 billion by 2031.

About PST-611 for GA

PST-611 encodes the human transferrin protein, a key regulator of iron homeostasis, and has the potential to target the underlying disease biology involved in dry AMD and geographic atrophy (GA). Dry AMD is associated with dysregulation of iron homeostasis, resulting in excess free iron in retinal tissues. While iron is essential for normal cellular function, excess free iron is highly toxic and contributes to oxidative stress, lipid peroxidation, inflammation, and ferroptosis, a well-established mechanism of programmed cell death.

Transferrin is an endogenous protein that plays a central role in regulating iron balance. Using PulseSight’s innovative delivery technology, PST-611 expresses transferrin, restoring iron balance thus preventing initiation of downstream toxic pathways.

PST-611 has completed a 12-month First-in-Human open-label study demonstrating excellent safety and tolerability, with encouraging signals of early efficacy both functional, with spontaneous patient feedback of vision improvements, and anatomical. Earlier preclinical studies of PST-611 have demonstrated protection of photoreceptors and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells and preservation of visual function in animal models.

About PulseSight Therapeutics

PulseSight is a clinical-stage biotech company committed to developing disruptive non-viral vectorized therapies with minimally invasive delivery technology for the treatment of retinal disease with a focus on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) including wet AMD and geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD.

Already clinically validated for its safety, PulseSight’s technology platform delivers DNA plasmids encoding therapeutic proteins into the ciliary muscle using an electro-transfection system. The ciliary muscle cells act as biofactories, expressing therapeutic proteins that reach the retina with high distribution, providing a safe and long-acting treatment for major eye diseases.

Based in Paris, France, PulseSight’s investors are Pureos Bioventures, ND Capital and Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

For more information visit www.PulseSightTherapeutics.com

Watch the video of the technology here: https://pulsesight.com/technology/

Follow us on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulsesight-therapeutics/