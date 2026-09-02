Eugia Pharmaceuticals Goes Live with ValGenesis to Modernize CSV

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis, Inc., the leader in enterprise digital validation, announced that Eugia Pharmaceuticals, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, has gone live with ValGenesis to modernize computer system validation (CSV) processes across its sites in India. The deployment will help enhance compliance, improve operational efficiency, and support growth.

Hyderabad-based Eugia Pharma, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, develops and markets complex generics. The company is using ValGenesis as its centralized CSV platform to standardize workflows and automate documentation across its India operations. With more than 200 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) filed for products ranging from injectables to oncology therapies, Eugia Pharma aims to improve consistency and maintain compliance inspection readiness.

“As Eugia Pharma continues to grow its specialty pharmaceutical business, having systems that support quality, standardization, and long-term digital strategy is increasingly important,” said Chitti Babu, group CIO of Aurobindo Pharma. “ValGenesis gives Eugia a standardized approach to validation and a scalable foundation to support continued growth.”

“With ValGenesis, we are moving CSV from a document-heavy process to a more streamlined, risk-based approach,” said Vishal Arora, global head of quality at Eugia Pharma. “Standardizing validation in a centralized system gives us greater traceability and data integrity while strengthening compliance across our operations.”

“Going live with ValGenesis is an important step in modernizing how we manage validation across our operations,” said Rahul Gaur, head of digital transformation at Eugia Pharma. “A centralized digital approach gives our teams a more consistent way to validate and deploy the systems that support the business.”

“Eugia Pharma’s go-live demonstrates the value of bringing validation activities into a standardized digital environment,” said Wayne Baker, chief revenue officer at ValGenesis. “This approach can help life sciences organizations strengthen consistency and compliance while building a more scalable validation operation.”

About Eugia Pharmaceuticals Specialties Ltd.

Eugia Pharma, a fully integrated subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, specializes in general injectables and oncology, with a comprehensive portfolio that spans various therapeutic areas. The company operates globally with facilities and teams in the USA, Europe, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, ANZ, and select Rest of World (RoW) markets, employing over 150 scientists and 4,000 staff worldwide. Eugia Pharma aims to build an extensive specialty portfolio. Continual investment in complex injectables and advanced R&D in Hyderabad, India, underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, particularly in developing peptides, long-acting injectables, and sophisticated ophthalmic and dry powder injections. For more information, visit eugiapharma.com.

About ValGenesis Inc.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP™ platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit valgenesis.com.

Media contact:

Althea D'Sylva | althea.dsylva@valgenesis.com