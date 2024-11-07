SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

Dial in (Audio Only) Toll-free: 888-596-4144
Non-toll free: 646-968-2525
Access Code: 1144771
Webcast: Click Here

In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: investorrelations@etonpharma.com.

The live webcast can also be accessed on the Investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has five commercial rare disease products: ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Illinois Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Lilly’s Q3 Miss, Novo’s MASH Win, CAR T’s Autoimmune Pivot, More
November 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Earnings
Vertex Tops Q3 Forecast on Strength of Cystic Fibrosis Sales, Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance
November 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech Handily Beats Q3 Expectations, Trims Full-Year Revenue Guidance
November 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Indianapolis, U.S. - April 16, 2016: Eli Lilly and Company World Headquarters. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals VI
Editorial
Eli Lilly’s Q3 Miss for Mounjaro, Zepbound Highlights Dependency on Wholesalers
November 1, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin