Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DEER PARK, Ill., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that executive management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences as follows:

The 26th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, California

The 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 9:55-10:25AM ET

Location: New York, New York

Webcast: Click Here

There are no presentations for the B. Riley Securities and Craig-Hallum conferences.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has ten commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, DESMODA™, GALZIN®, HEMANGEOL®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com