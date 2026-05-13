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Press Releases

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

DEER PARK, Ill., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that executive management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences as follows:

  • The 26th Annual B. Riley Securities Investor Conference
    Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026
    Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey, California
  • The 23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
    Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026
    Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
    Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 9:55-10:25AM ET
    Location: New York, New York
    Webcast: Click Here

There are no presentations for the B. Riley Securities and Craig-Hallum conferences.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has ten commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, DESMODA™, GALZIN®, HEMANGEOL®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


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