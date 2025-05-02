ESTRO 2025 Congress: GE HealthCare to expand its radiation oncology portfolio and introduce new AI-enabled solutions

The company will showcase innovations designed to optimize the oncology care workflow and enable improved patient outcomes

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced an intended expansion of its radiation oncology portfolio as well as the introduction of the new AI-enabled MR Contour DL™ at the European Society for Therapeutic Radiology and Oncology (ESTRO) 2025 Congress in Vienna, Austria. The company will also showcase its updated Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT), a software solution that standardizes complex workflows, helping to enable a shorter timeline from diagnosis to treatment and more precise radiation therapy.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly ten million deaths per year.i However, it is estimated that approximately one-third of these lives could be saved if cancer is detected and treated early.ii GE HealthCare's solutions featured at ESTRO aim to empower healthcare professionals with advanced tools and technologies to deliver more precise care, improve timeliness and efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes.

A radiation oncology portfolio that is poised to enable more timely and precise patient care

GE HealthCare intends to add Spectronic Medical AB’s software offering to its radiation oncology portfolio. Spectronic is headquartered in Helsingborg, Sweden, and is focused on advanced image analysis solutions which are designed to improve clinical workflows and enhance patient care in radiation oncology.

To support the growth of its magnetic resonance (MR) in radiation therapy expertise and enhance treatment planning capabilities, GE HealthCare expects to leverage Spectronic Medical’s FDA 510(k) cleared and CE-marked MRI Planner software to enable MR-only radiotherapy workflows. The MRI Planner software leverages AI to convert standard MR images of the brain, head-neck and pelvis into synthetic computed tomography (CT) images required for radiation treatment planning.

"Spectronic Medical was founded on the vision that advanced MRI and AI technologies can unlock entirely new possibilities in radiotherapy,” said Dr. Carl Siversson, CEO, Spectronic Medical. “Our MRI-only radiotherapy planning innovations, amplified by GE HealthCare’s global reach and clinical depth, aim to support the evolution toward more precise, personalized, and accessible cancer care."

The Spectronic Medical technology is expected to complement other advanced GE HealthCare solutions for efficient MR-guided radiotherapy workflows, including the AIR™ RT Coil Suite, and AI-based applications such as AIR™ Recon DL for improved image quality and MR Contour DL for organ at risk (OAR) segmentation.

“We’re committed to advancing MR imaging capabilities in radiation therapy to deliver more accurate and precise care,” said Kelly Londy, president and CEO, MR, GE HealthCare. “The anticipated addition of Spectronic’s software offering to our portfolio would support our vision for an MR-based radiation oncology workflow and would help enable high-precision treatment planning for radiotherapy patients across the globe.”

Introducing a new AI model to enable more efficient and precise radiation therapy planning

Today, GE HealthCare also announced the U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of MR Contour DLiii, an AI model that uses deep learning for organs at risk (OAR) segmentation. MR Contour DL leverages the soft-tissue detail of MR images to create precise organ contours of OAR during radiation therapy treatment planning, a process that was previously entirely manual, bringing efficiency, consistency, and accuracy. The model is capable of segmenting 37 organs and structures in the head-neck and pelvic regions based on standard 2D or 3D MR image datasets.

MR Contour DL will be integrated into GE HealthCare’s iRT digital solution for radiation therapy workflow management, reducing diagnostic time and workload. When combined with MRI Planner, AIR RT Coil Suite and AIR Recon DL, MR Contour DL enables a complete AI-powered, MR-only simulation workflow which aims to deliver more precise radiation therapy treatment.

Updated Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) solution adds MR and AI-driven workflows

At ESTRO 2025, GE HealthCare will also be showcasing its newly updated iRT solution. Building on the successful first generation iRT, the latest version provides significant enhancements to unlock third party AI-driven workflows and embeds MR into the solution to meet the growing demand for MR-guided radiation therapy. The new capabilities include:

A new orchestrator that enables the hosting of, and seamless integration with, third-party AI applications, allowing multiple applications to run simultaneously for more complex workflows.

The addition of MR imaging workflows, which help enable a shorter timeline to treatment over conventional CT for certain areas of the body including head-neck, brain, and pelvic use-cases.

“Cancer cases are expected to continue to rise, but the silver lining is that survival rates for various cancers have been increasing due to advancements in medical technologies, early detection and improved treatment protocols,” said Dr. Ben Newton, general manager, Oncology at GE HealthCare. “GE HealthCare is at the forefront of the battle against cancer and the expansion of our radiation oncology portfolio as well as the new AI-enabled innovations highlighted at ESTRO this year are a testament to the investments and efforts we are making to continue the key upward trend of survival following a cancer diagnosis.”

To learn more about the radiation oncology innovations GE HealthCare will be featuring at ESTRO 2025 Congress, please visit the events page here or stop by booths #300 and #340.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

i World Health Organization. (2025). Cancer statistics and treatment. World Health Organization. Retrieved from https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cancer ii World Health Organization. (2017, February 3). Early cancer diagnosis saves lives, cuts treatment costs. World Health Organization. Retrieved from https://www.who.int/news/item/03-02-2017-early-cancer-diagnosis-saves-lives-cuts-treatment-costs iii This product is 510(k) cleared by the U.S. FDA. Not CE-marked. This is neither an offer nor an agreement to supply the technologies. Cannot be placed on the market or put into service until it has been made to comply with the Medical Device Directive requirements for CE marking.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Karin Dalsin

Global Communications Director

M +1 612-219-2855

karin.dalsin@gehealthcare.com