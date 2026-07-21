Estrigenix Therapeutics Announces Series Seed Financing to Advance ERβ Platform Across Women’s Health and Neurodegenerative Diseases

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrigenix Therapeutics today announced the first closing of its $2M Series Seed financing, led by Talents Fund I. The financing provides the resources to advance its proprietary selective estrogen receptor-beta (ERβ) platform through translational preclinical development.

The announcement follows several recent milestones in the company's evolution, including completion of its exclusive intellectual property license, appointment of Victoria Zellmer as its Chief Executive Officer, and the continuing pre-clinical progress of its platform. The company has also attracted interest from multiple pharmaceutical companies regarding future opportunities surrounding its lead candidate.

Unlike therapies that primarily target the symptoms from the reduction of estrogen, Estrigenix's selective non-steroid-hormone ERβ platform has the potential to address multiple women's health and neurodegenerative indications through a common biological pathway. The proceeds from this financing will support lead optimization and completion of the company's translational preclinical package, positioning its lead programs for IND-enabling studies and future clinical development.

Victoria Zellmer, Chief Executive Officer, Estrigenix Therapeutics: "This financing marks an important inflection point for Estrigenix. It reflects years of scientific progress and disciplined company building, and it allows us to advance a differentiated platform toward clinical development while expanding the opportunities that platform can ultimately address."

Daniel Sem, Ph.D., J.D., Managing General Partner, Talents Fund: "Selective estrogen receptor-beta biology represents one of the most compelling opportunities in women’s health today. Estrigenix has assembled a differentiated platform with the potential to address multiple women’s health and neurodegenerative diseases through a common biological mechanism. With recent milestones achieved on both the scientific and business fronts, we believe Estrigenix is exceptionally well positioned for its next stage of development."

About Estrigenix Therapeutics

Estrigenix Therapeutics is a Delaware biotechnology company developing selective estrogen receptor-beta therapeutics for women's health and neurodegenerative diseases. Its platform is designed to selectively modulate ERβ biology to develop differentiated therapies across multiple diseases characterized by significant unmet medical need. www.estrigenix.com

Media Contact

Victoria Zellmer

Chief Executive Officer

Estrigenix Therapeutics, Inc.

victoria@estrigenix.com