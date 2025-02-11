SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

EssilorLuxottica acquires the Canadian med-tech start-up Cellview

February 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

EssilorLuxottica acquires the Canadian med-tech start-up Cellview

The company’s ultra-widefield proprietary technology allows for fast and easy high-quality images, providing a comprehensive view of the retina

Paris, France (11 February 2025) – Furthering its commitment to elevating industry standards and enhancing the quality of vision care, EssilorLuxottica has acquired Cellview Imaging Inc, a Canadian start-up specialized in innovative diagnostic via retinal imaging. With the company’s proprietary technologies, the Group is building a wider portfolio of ophthalmic instruments and solutions, pursuing its journey into the med-tech space.

Based in Toronto, Cellview designs and manufactures innovative and highly performant diagnostic imaging instruments leveraging solid internal R&D expertise. Currently distributed in North America, Cellview’s solutions allow eyecare practitioners to diagnose retinal pathologies thanks to the ultra-widefield retinal camera capable of capturing significantly larger images compared to most existing technologies. Cellview’s product offering is FDA and CE approved and targets a large market base – from eyecare practices in retail locations to ophthalmology clinics – and is set to be distributed in different geographies, starting with Europe.

Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO and Paul du Saillant, Deputy CEO at EssilorLuxottica commented: “We are happy to welcome Cellview’s team to EssilorLuxottica and to work together to accelerate our strategy in vision health. By integrating another pioneering company with strong expertise in R&D and world-class imaging solutions, we will provide a comprehensive portfolio of innovative technologies to the ophthalmic care community to better address the growing need of vision health and the early diagnosis of retinal pathologies. While our products and services remain accessible to all industry players – as a pillar of EssilorLuxottica’s open business model – we continue to elevate market standards, in full alignment with our journey into the med-tech space”.

Attachment

Mergers & acquisitions Canada Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Trendy halftone business concept collage. Idea concept, business concept, financial planning,financial profit, favorable conditions, favorable conditions. Trendy modern retro illustration in bright trendy colors. Vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Bain Bets Big on Japanese Market With $3.3B Tanabe Buy
February 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Mergers & acquisitions
Nasdaq Neophytes Acelyrin, Alumis Merge to Tackle Immune-Mediated Diseases
February 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: GSK laboratories in Dresden, Germany
Earnings
GSK Looks to Deal in Cancer, Respiratory, Inflammation in 2025
February 5, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of a computer choosing from a display
Opinion
Pharma M&A Uptick Ushers in a New Era of Data Integration
February 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Raj Indupuri