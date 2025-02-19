Esperto Medical Announces Completion of Oversubscribed Series A Financing

Funds will support productization and clinical testing of Resonance Sonomanometry™ technology for calibration-free, noninvasive, continuous blood pressure monitoring.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esperto Medical™, Inc. a healthtech startup specializing in critical care and remote patient monitoring, announces the closing of an oversubscribed Series A investment round co-led by Catalyst Health Ventures and Bold Capital Partners, with support from Wavemaker Three-sixty Health, Free Flow Ventures, Fund@Caltech and Maverick Ventures.

The wearable technology is calibration-free, accurate for all patients, and can be used on multiple parts of the body.

The funds will support productization and clinical testing of Esperto’s new Resonance Sonomanometry™ (RSM) technology. RSM uses sound waves at different frequencies to directly measure blood pressure within arteries, avoiding the variability of other approaches - and requires no calibration, making it easy to set up and use. Details of the technique are published in PNAS Nexus .

Cofounder and Chief Medical Officer, Alaina Rajagopal, MD, PhD added, “RSM’s flexibility to work all over the body - on the arms, legs, even the neck - allows it to accommodate a wide range of patients. It has the potential to enhance cardiovascular monitoring for everyone.”

“RSM is a truly new monitoring technology and has significant competitive advantages. I am excited for its application not just in the hospital setting but in personal use, as well,” said Joshua Phillips, cofounder and Managing Partner of Catalyst Health Ventures.

Phillips, and Helen McBride, PhD, Partner at Bold Capital Partners, are also joining Esperto’s board of directors to support the company as it brings RSM closer to commercialization. Phillips brings his experience as an investor and founder, having led multiple investments and successful exits while at CHV. McBride brings her experience as a healthcare technology investor and operator, having led life science investing for the Fund@Caltech for several years.

“I have had the chance to track this technology from early days at Caltech. Esperto has built a great team to bring RSM to the clinic and beyond. I look forward to helping them continue their rapid progress toward transforming patient monitoring across hospital settings.” said McBride.

“We are pleased to welcome CHV, Bold Capital Partners and others to Esperto as we work to advance RSM for the benefit of patients, providers, health care systems, and payors,” said Aditya Rajagopal, PhD, cofounder and CEO of Esperto Medical. “We are thrilled to have the chance to bring forward a solution to a longstanding clinical problem: accurate, noninvasive, calibration-free, continuous blood pressure monitoring.”

About Esperto Medical™

Named Octane’s Best Emerging Disruptor of 2024, Esperto is dedicated to delivering the future of healthcare and expanding access by creating revolutionary noninvasive diagnostic technologies. Medicine is ready for huge breakthroughs, yet the burden of some essential tasks, like vital sign monitoring, hinders efficiency. Esperto aims to free clinicians and patients from the limitations of outdated technology. Learn more at www.esperto.health .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esperto-medical-announces-completion-of-oversubscribed-series-a-financing-302377750.html

SOURCE Esperto Medical