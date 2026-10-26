ESMO 2026: NUBEQA® (darolutamide) Plus ADT and Radiation Therapy Reduces Risk of Metastasis or Death by 58% in Prostate Cancer Patients at High Risk of Recurrence

Interim analysis results from the Phase III DASL-HiCaP trial show a statistically significant 58% reduction in the risk of metastasis or death with NUBEQA ® (darolutamide) versus placebo in addition to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and radiation therapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.42; 95% CI: 0.27–0.66; p=0.0001)

(darolutamide) versus placebo in addition to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and radiation therapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.42; 95% CI: 0.27–0.66; p=0.0001) Four-year metastasis-free survival rate in trial reached 95% with NUBEQA compared to 88% with placebo, alongside secondary endpoint improvements and a safety profile consistent with previous studies

Results will be presented as a late-breaking abstract in a Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026

WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New late-breaking data to be presented today by the Australian and New Zealand Urogenital and Prostate (ANZUP) Clinical Trials Group at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 will show that adding Bayer’s androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi), NUBEQA® (darolutamide), to standard-of-care androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and locoregional radiation therapy (RT), improves metastasis-free survival based on conventional imaging (MFS-CI) in prostate cancer patients with high risk of recurrence compared to placebo. These data will be presented at Presidential Symposium I at the ESMO Congress 2026 (LBA4, Saturday, October 24, at 16:30 CEST/10:30 am ET).

NUBEQA is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) both with and without docetaxel, and for the treatment of adult patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC).1

At a median follow-up of 3.8 years, the interim analysis demonstrated a statistically significant 58% reduction in the risk of metastasis or death with NUBEQA plus ADT and RT compared with placebo plus ADT and RT (hazard ratio [HR] 0.42; 95% CI: 0.27–0.66; p=0.0001).2 The 4-year metastasis-free survival rate was 95% for patients receiving NUBEQA compared with 88% for those receiving placebo.2

“Prostate cancer patients at a high risk of relapse face a considerable risk of recurrence and metastatic spread, making early, effective intervention vital,” said Dr. Tamim Niazi, Associate Professor of Oncology at McGill University, Radiation Oncologist at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Canada, and Co-Lead Investigator of the study. “The improvement in metastasis-free survival seen in interim results from the DASL-HiCaP trial highlights the potential of adding darolutamide to standard androgen deprivation therapy and radiation therapy to help prevent or delay disease progression in patients who are at high risk of progression despite receiving primary curative therapy.”

Secondary endpoints showed NUBEQA was associated with a 53% reduction in the risk of prostate-specific antigen progression or death (PSA-PFS; HR 0.47; 95% CI: 0.33–0.67), and a 4-year PSA-PFS rate of 91% versus 83% with placebo.2 Prostate cancer-specific survival (PCSS) and overall survival (OS) hazard ratios were 0.58 (95% CI: 0.17–1.97; 99% vs 99% at 4 years) and 0.88 (95% CI: 0.49–1.59; 97% vs 95% at 4 years), respectively, with follow-up ongoing.2

The safety profile of NUBEQA was consistent with previous studies. The proportions of patients experiencing Grade ≥2 adverse events of special interest for NUBEQA versus placebo were: fatigue/asthenia (14% vs 10%), hypertension (7% vs 9%), fractures (2% vs 3%), and cardiac events (3% vs 3%). Any Grade ≥3 adverse event occurred in 43% of patients in the NUBEQA group versus 36% in the placebo group.2

“These new data underscore the potential of darolutamide to improve outcomes for patients in the early prostate cancer setting, adding to the broad body of evidence helping to support its use across different stages of the disease,” said Christine Roth, Executive Vice President, Global Product Strategy and Commercialization at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “Bayer is proud to support research by ANZUP, the Sydney Clinical Trials Centre, Canadian Cancer Trials Group, and international partners, for men with prostate cancer.”

About the DASL-HiCaP trial (ANZUP1801)

The DASL-HiCaP trial is an investigator-initiated, randomized, placebo-controlled, Phase III trial (NCT04136353) evaluating NUBEQA added to standard-of-care ADT and locoregional radiation therapy in prostate cancer patients at high risk of recurrence.

DASL-HiCaP was conducted in collaboration with the University of Sydney and ANZUP Clinical Trials Group and is the fourth Phase III trial for darolutamide to be presented at a prestigious international conference.

A total of 1,106 participants across Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States, Ireland and the United Kingdom were randomized 1:1 to receive NUBEQA (600 mg twice daily) or matching placebo for 96 weeks, combined with an LHRH analog for 96 weeks and RT to the prostate/prostate bed and pelvic lymph nodes.

The primary endpoint was metastasis-free survival based on conventional imaging (MFS-CI). Secondary endpoints included prostate-specific antigen progression free survival (PSA-PFS), prostate cancer-specific survival (PCSS), and overall survival (OS). The protocol specified an interim analysis after 87 MFS-CI events; follow-up is ongoing to evaluate long-term overall survival.

About NUBEQA® (darolutamide)1

NUBEQA® (darolutamide) is an androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) with a distinct chemical structure that competitively inhibits androgen binding, AR nuclear translocation, and AR-mediated transcription.

NUBEQA was developed jointly by Bayer and Orion Corporation, a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company.

NUBEQA is an androgen receptor inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC)

Metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC) in combination with docetaxel

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings & Precautions

Ischemic Heart Disease – Ischemic heart disease, including fatal cases, occurred in patients receiving NUBEQA.

In a pooled analysis of ARAMIS and ARANOTE, ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.4% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 2.2% receiving placebo, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.4% and 0.3%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.4% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 0.4% receiving placebo.

In ARASENS, ischemic heart disease occurred in 3.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel and 2% receiving placebo with docetaxel, including Grade 3-4 events in 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Ischemic events led to death in 0.3% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel and 0% receiving placebo with docetaxel.

Monitor for signs and symptoms of ischemic heart disease. Optimize management of cardiovascular risk factors, such as hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Discontinue NUBEQA for Grade 3-4 ischemic heart disease.

Seizure – Seizure occurred in patients receiving NUBEQA.

In a pooled analysis of ARAMIS and ARANOTE, Grade 1-3 seizure occurred in 0.2% of patients receiving NUBEQA. Seizure occurred from 261 to 665 days after initiation of NUBEQA.

In ARASENS, seizure occurred in 0.8% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel, including two Grade 3 events. Seizure occurred from 38 to 1754 days after initiation of NUBEQA.

It is unknown whether anti-epileptic medications will prevent seizures with NUBEQA. Advise patients of the risk of developing a seizure while receiving NUBEQA and of engaging in any activity where sudden loss of consciousness could cause harm to themselves or others. Consider discontinuation of NUBEQA in patients who develop a seizure during treatment.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity – The safety and efficacy of NUBEQA have not been established in females. NUBEQA can cause fetal harm and loss of pregnancy. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with NUBEQA and for 1 week after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

In ARAMIS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 25% of patients receiving NUBEQA and in 20% of patients receiving placebo. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included urinary retention, pneumonia, and hematuria. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.9% of patients receiving NUBEQA and 3.2% of patients receiving placebo. Fatal adverse reactions that occurred in ≥2 patients who received NUBEQA included death (0.4%), cardiac failure (0.3%), cardiac arrest (0.2%), general physical health deterioration (0.2%), and pulmonary embolism (0.2%). The most common (>2% with a ≥2% increase compared to placebo) adverse reactions, including laboratory test abnormalities, were increased AST (23%), decreased neutrophil count (20%), fatigue (16%), increased bilirubin (16%), pain in extremity (6%), and rash (4%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in 2% or more of patients treated with NUBEQA included ischemic heart disease (4%) and heart failure (2.1%).

In ARANOTE, serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients receiving NUBEQA. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received NUBEQA included pneumonia (2%), urinary tract infection (1.8%), musculoskeletal pain (1.6%), hemorrhage (1.6%), arrhythmias (1.3%), and spinal cord compression (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.7% of patients receiving NUBEQA and those that occurred in ≥2 patients included sepsis (1.1%), craniocerebral injury (0.4%), and myocardial infarction (0.4%). The most common (≥10% with a ≥2% increase compared to placebo) adverse reaction is urinary tract infection (12%). The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥15% with a ≥5% increase over placebo) are increased AST (32%), increased ALT (28%), increased bilirubin (17%), and decreased neutrophil count (16%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA included arrhythmia (8.8%), pneumonia (3.6%), and myocardial infarction (0.7%).

In ARASENS, serious adverse reactions occurred in 45% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included febrile neutropenia (6%), neutrophil count decreased (2.8%), musculoskeletal pain (2.6%) and pneumonia (2.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients receiving NUBEQA with docetaxel. Fatal adverse reactions in ≥2 patients who received NUBEQA included COVID-19/COVID-19 pneumonia (0.8%), myocardial infarction (0.3%), and sudden death (0.3%). The most common (≥10% with a ≥2% increase over placebo with docetaxel) adverse reactions are constipation (23%), rash (20%), decreased appetite (19%), hemorrhage (18%), increased weight (18%), and hypertension (14%). The most common laboratory test abnormalities (≥30%) are anemia (72%), hyperglycemia (57%), decreased lymphocyte count (52%), decreased neutrophil count (49%), increased AST (40%), increased ALT (37%), and hypocalcemia (31%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions in <10% of patients who received NUBEQA with docetaxel included fractures (8%), ischemic heart disease (3.2%), seizures (0.6%), and drug-induced liver injury (0.3%).

Drug Interactions

Effect of Other Drugs on NUBEQA – Concomitant use of NUBEQA with a combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducer decreases darolutamide exposure which may decrease NUBEQA activity. Avoid concomitant use of NUBEQA with combined P-gp and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers.

Concomitant use of NUBEQA with a combined P-gp and strong CYP3A4 inhibitor increases darolutamide exposure which may increase the risk of NUBEQA adverse reactions. Monitor patients more frequently for NUBEQA adverse reactions and modify NUBEQA dosage as needed.

Effects of NUBEQA on Other Drugs – NUBEQA is an inhibitor of BCRP transporter. Concomitant use of NUBEQA increases the AUC and Cmax of BCRP substrates, which may increase the risk of BCRP substrate-related toxicities. Avoid concomitant use with drugs that are BCRP substrates where possible. If used together, monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions, and consider dose reduction of the BCRP substrate drug.

NUBEQA is an inhibitor of OATP1B1 and OATP1B3 transporters. Concomitant use of NUBEQA may increase the plasma concentrations of OATP1B1 or OATP1B3 substrates. Monitor patients more frequently for adverse reactions of these drugs and consider dose reduction while patients are taking NUBEQA.

Review the Prescribing Information of drugs that are BCRP, OATP1B1, and OATP1B3 substrates when used concomitantly with NUBEQA.

For important risk and use information about NUBEQA, please see the accompanying full Prescribing Information.

Please see the full Prescribing Information.

About Prostate Cancer at Bayer

Bayer is committed to delivering science for a better life by advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments. The company has the passion and determination to develop new medicines that help improve and extend the lives of people living with cancer. Prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and a key area of focus for Bayer. The company’s franchise includes two products on the market (NUBEQA and XOFIGO) and several compounds in development. Bayer is focused on addressing the unique needs of patients with prostate cancer, providing treatments that extend their lives throughout the different stages of the disease and allowing them to continue with their everyday activities, so that patients can live longer, better lives.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to support efforts to master major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

About the Sydney Clinical Trials Centre

The Sydney Clinical Trials Centre is a flagship research centre of the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney that designs and manages clinical trials. This includes responsibility for study coordination, monitoring, data acquisition and management and statistical analysis. The Sydney Clinical Trials Centre has health economics, biostatistics, systematic reviews and biomarker teams that work with trial data and inform healthcare providers about best practice. For further details, please visit its website at https://www.ctc.usyd.edu.au

About ANZUP Clinical Trials Group

ANZUP (https://www.anzup.org.au) is the leading cancer-cooperative trials group bringing together all of the professional disciplines and groups involved in researching and treating urogenital cancers to conduct high-quality cancer research. ANZUP’s mission is to improve the lives of people affected by bladder, kidney, testicular, penile, and prostate cancers, towards the vision of living life without fear of cancer. ANZUP identifies gaps in evidence and areas of clinical need, collaborates with the best clinicians and researchers in genitourinary cancer and communicates frequently and effectively with the broader community along the way. ANZUP receives valuable infrastructure support from the Australian Government through Cancer Australia and research funding from Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer’s public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

References: 1. NUBEQA® (darolutamide) [Prescribing Information]. Whippany, NJ: Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; September 2026. 2. Niazi T, et al. Darolutamide with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and definitive or salvage locoregional radiation therapy (RT) for localised, very high-risk prostate cancer: Interim analysis of an international, placebo-controlled, randomised phase 3 trial (DASL-HiCaP; ANZUP1801). Abstract LBA4. Presented at ESMO 2026.

Media:

Polina Miklush, Tel + 862.431.8817

Email: polina.miklush@bayer.com