Esaote at EAU 2026: Introducing Exclusive PAM Technology to Advance Precision in Urological Imaging

The technology is available on the new MyLab™E85 GTS Edition that will be showcased together with the brand new MyLab™C30 GTS ultrasound system at the Esaote booth

LONDON, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging - ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance and medical IT, is reinforcing its position as a leading provider of advanced imaging and guided therapy solutions for urologists at the 41st Annual European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress, currently underway in London (13-16 March 2026).

Esaote presents its new and innovative technology dedicated to urology: the exclusive Prostate Attention Map (PAM), now available on the new MyLab™E85 GTS. Esaote will also present the new MyLab™C30 GTS, extending high image quality performance on a portable system that allow to meet different examination settings.

Throughout the Congress, Esaote (Booth N16) is showcasing a comprehensive portfolio designed to support diagnosis precision and intervention guidance in prostate care, with a strong focus on confidence, efficiency and clinical excellence. PAM Technology is at the core of this innovation, offering automatic analysis of prostate mpMRI volumes and identifying suspicious regions of interest, therefore assisting urologists on enhancing target guidance and decision making.

"PAM Technology is fully integrated into Esaote's UroFusion software," said Marta Daniel, Guided Therapy Product and Clinical Solutions Manager at Esaote. "Our UroFusion package is designed to provide focal guidance during prostate targeted biopsies. Thanks to A.I., urologists have a seamless workflow, with similar duration as a standard biopsy exam, while improving confidence and accuracy during their biopsy procedures."

During the congress Esaote is also actively participating in TP Biopsy and MRI-US Fusion hands-on sessions, guided by internationally recognised specialists and offering attendees the opportunity to experience the latest advances on UroFusion.

Esaote's presence at EAU 2026 – with the introduction of PAM Technology and the launch of two urology dedicated systems - marks a significant expansion of Esaote's Guided Therapy Solutions (GTS) line and highlights the Company's ongoing commitment to empowering urologists with reliable, intelligent and clinically relevant imaging solutions that provide advanced image quality, intuitive interaction and seamless fusion workflows in prostate care.

Esaote Group is a leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI and diagnostic process management software). At the end of 2025, the Group counts 1,300 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in over 100 countries worldwide. www.esaote.com

